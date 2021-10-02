Buying spring-flowering bulbs in the Antelope Valley has always been a challenge.
For the best selection, you need to buy your bulbs as soon as they hit the nursery shelf. This is not the best time to plant spring-flowering bulbs in the Antelope Valley. Mid-October to the first week of November is the prime bulb planting time for the area.
Spring-flowering bulbs include tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, Allium (onion) grape hyacinth and crocus. If you have already purchased your spring-flowering bulbs, it is better to plant them immediately, than to let them dry out in the package. If you need to try to keep in a dry, cool area. Do not refrigerate your bulbs, this could force them to bloom early.
Before you plant your bulbs, plan your bulb garden. Planting bulbs in a landscape can be a landscaping nightmare and an expensive situation. Most people picture beautiful landscape beds full of bulbs, giving a spectacular show running from early to late spring. These beds are showstoppers, but can be very expensive depending on the bulbs.
To make a show-stopping bulb bed, you need to plant your bulbs no farther apart than four inches, maybe six inches for a thin look. At four inches spacing you will need 900 bulbs for a 10-by-10 (or 100-square-foot) bed, you will need only 400 bulbs if you plant them six inches apart. With that many bulbs, it can quickly become expensive. For best effect, when planting bulbs organize your planting plan with groups of bulbs that are the same color and height.
When you plant your bulbs, the general rule of thumb is to cover the bulbs approximately three times their size with soil. However, it is always best to plant a bulb at the depth the package or information states when you buy the bulbs. If you are planting just a few bulbs, you can use a bulb planter to dig an individual hole for each bulb. Place the bulb at the correct depth and cover.
When I plant a number of bulbs in an area, I find it easier to remove all the soil in the area down six to eight inches. I then place chicken wire in the bottom of the area and cover with a few inches of native soil mixed with compost, about 50% soil and 50% compost. The chicken wire helps protect the bulbs from gophers, which like our bulbs. Gophers can still eat their way through chicken wire if they are hungry.
Bulbs like the high pH of our native soil, so do not add acid forming organic matter like peat moss. Steer manure and compost are not acid forming and are your best sources of organic matter. Then place the bulbs in the prepared area and backfill the entire area with the compost/soil mixture. At four inches apart, this method is easier. The chicken wire helps to protect the bulbs from rodents. I finish the area by planting pansies in the same area to look nice during the winter.
You can add a 15-15-15 fertilizer into the soil mix or broadcast it on the surface when you are finished planting the bulbs and covering flowers. Water the fertilizer into the soil. Your first watering must be deep, remember some of your bulbs may be planted six inches deep. Fertilize again when the flowers start to bloom, especially if you plan to leave the bulbs in the ground for the summer. After the flowers have faded, remove the old flower. If the flowers are left on the plant, much of the plant’s growth will go into forming seeds.
Spring-flowering bulbs can really bring some spectacular color to your garden in spring after a long winter’s cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.