The contrast could not have been greater.
Outside the stadium, in a suburb of San Diego in the mid-1980s, was a collection of flower children — leftover 1960s hippies, milling about their Volkswagen mini-buses and RVs. Some played music and danced. One fellow juggled. The unmistakable aroma of cannabis — three decades before it would become legal — wafted in the air of the parking lot.
Inside the stadium was Coach Brent Carder, leading his Antelope Valley College Marauder football team.
“Coach,” I asked him after the game, “what did you think of the Deadheads hanging around out in the parking lot?”
“The who?”
“The Deadheads. You know, fans of the Grateful Dead. They follow them around the country,” I said. “There’s a Grateful Dead concert here tomorrow.”
“Oh,” the said the coach, who clearly had no idea who or what the Grateful Dead might be and evidently hadn’t even noticed the unusual gathering in the parking lot.
That story of contrast tells us a couple of things about Brent Carder, the legendary AVC coach who died last week at 80.
First, he was old school, not one to keep up with the latest pop culture trends. Look up “football coach” in the dictionary and you will see his picture.
And secondly, part of what made him such a good coach was his focus. He would get so caught up in the preparations for the game he wouldn’t even notice a parking lot full of Deadheads.
Coaching at AVC from 1969 to 2007, the coach amassed an impressive record, including two state championships. On the all-time list of winningest junior college football coaches, he remains No. 6 in California and No. 11 in the nation.
He grew up in Lancaster, played football at AV High and AVC, and ended up with his name on the college football stadium.
Not bad.
Most of all he a was simply a nice man. He was humble, decent, warm and engaging. He was a great example to the hundreds of young men who played football for him.
In the ’80s, as a sportswriter covering the AVC beat, I would see Brent several times a week. I covered the games on Saturdays, there would be lunch with the coach and the “Player of the Week” honorees on Monday, and then a Thursday one-on-one interview at his office to preview the upcoming game.
I always looked forward to the Thursday meetings, and we talked about so much more than football. He would talk about his family, he was so proud of his daughters, and we’d update each other on what was going on at the college, at the newspaper, in the community. Sometimes we just talked about life.
I can still see him leaning back in his chair, smoking his pipe, answering questions, dispensing a little life advice, or laughing as we talked about some of old the stories and some of the lovable eccentrics whom we both knew.
Like my desk at the newspaper, Brent’s office might not have appeared perfectly organized, but he knew where everything was.
Our longtime mutual friend Steve Buffalo tells the story of a time a new secretary thought she would help the coach by clearing out some of the old piles of papers. Buffalo dropped by the coach’s office and was told he was out back.
He went out back to find the head football coach/athletic director in the Dumpster, recovering his papers.
Those were fun days.
Now, in this age of social media, so many stories and tributes poured in last week from Coach Carder’s friends, former players, assistant coaches, AVC employees. You could fill the paper with them.
Brent Carder’s was a life well lived, and our community is diminished by his loss.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
