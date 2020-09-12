When it comes to plant nutrients, there are primary nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), secondary and micronutrients.
Primary nutrients are either commonly deficient or needed in high amounts. Secondary nutrients are required in high amounts like the primary nutrients, however they are not as commonly deficient across the nation. Micronutrients are needed in very small amounts, but they are just as important to plants as any other nutrient.
Calcium is a secondary nutrient and is definitely not needed in the Antelope Valley. The limestone or caliche that is abundant in the Antelope Valley is primarily calcium. Besides being a nutrient, calcium is also a soil amendment that raises the pH of the soil, which has an undesirable effect here in the Antelope Valley. Calcium is used by the plant as the building blocks of the cells.
Magnesium is commonly deficient in the Antelope Valley. Magnesium is the heart of the chlorophyll molecule, without magnesium the plant cannot make chlorophyll that makes the plant green. Without chlorophyll plants cannot convert sunlight into sugar.
Magnesium also works as an activator for many plant enzymes. If your plants are deficient in magnesium, the leaves will show interveinal chlorosis on older leaves. Interveinal chlorosis means the veins in the leaves will stay green, while the rest of the leaf will turn yellow.
The last secondary nutrient is sulfur. Sulfur is normally deficient in the Antelope Valley, and is often confused with nitrogen deficiency. Nitrogen and sulfur deficiencies show pale green to yellow leaves. The yellow leaves in nitrogen deficiency start with older leaves, whereas sulfur starts with new leaves.
Sulfur is also a soil amendment and helps lower the soil pH. Sulfur is used by the plant to make three primary amino acids. Sulfur also gives the odor to garlic and onions.
Micronutrients are used by the plant in very small amounts, but they are just as important for plant growth.
The first micronutrient is zinc. Zinc is one of the most deficient nutrients in the Antelope Valley. Zinc is used by the plant to make indoleacetic acid, which is a plant growth regulator. Without zinc the plant will not grow properly and become dwarfed.
Zinc deficiency is commonly seen as interveinal chlorosis of younger leaves. Interveinal chlorosis means that the veins in the leaves will stay green, while the rest of the leaf will turn yellow.
Iron is also one of the most deficient nutrients in the Antelope Valley. Iron is required for the production of chlorophyll in the plant, as well as, an activator for respiration, photosynthesis and the absorption of nitrogen. Iron deficiency is also seen as interveinal chlorosis of younger leaves.
Manganese is used to assist iron in chlorophyll formation and can be deficient in the Antelope Valley. Manganese deficiency is also seen as interveinal chlorosis of younger leaves.
Copper is an activator of several plant enzymes. It may play a role in Vitamin A production. Copper is not usually deficient, but in some areas of Leona Valley, it has been known to be deficient. Have your soil tested before applying copper, because it can lead to toxicities.
Boron functions in the plant in cell division. Cells will continue to divide without boron, but they will not change into different types of cells. This means the cells will not become specialized cells that carry food or water carrying cells. Boron does not need to be added to the soils in the Antelope Valley.
Molybdenum is essential to help nitrogen form into amino acids. Molybdenum is more likely to be at toxic levels instead of deficient levels in the Antelope Valley.
Chlorine is required by plants, but enough is carried by the winds from the ocean or from the chlorine used to disinfect your tap water. Tap water can carry toxic amounts of chlorine and fluorides for some houseplants.
The biggest nutrient problems for most plants in the Antelope Valley are the metals. This includes magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese and possibly copper. These nutrients are found at deficient levels in the soil and are unavailable to the plants due to the soil pH. Our alkaline soil prevents the plant from absorbing metals from the soil.
Typically the metals are best applied as a chelated fertilizer. A chelated fertilizer allows metals to be absorbed by any tissue of the plant. A common fertilizer with chelated properties is Miracle Grow.
