Plant nutrition is based upon 16 elements that are considered essential for plant growth.
When reading gardening books, they may divide the nutrients into three categories; Primary, secondary and micronutrients. Primary nutrients include nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K).
Because these nutrients are considered to be needed in high amounts and are deficient in many areas of the country, fertilizer bags are based on the primary nutrients. When you buy any type of fertilizer, the three numbers on the label are the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. If the label has 21-3-7 it contains 21% nitrogen, 3% phosphorus and 7% potassium.
Keep in mind a fertilizer advertised for your lawn works just fine on your tomatoes or landscape shrubs. The only time this would be a problem is if the lawn fertilizer has pesticide as part of the ingredients.
Secondary nutrients are calcium, sulfur and magnesium. In some cases, these secondary nutrients are not needed in high quantities or are not as deficient around the country.
The last group is micronutrients, which include zinc, iron, manganese, copper, boron, molybdenum, chlorine and nickel. These nutrients are needed in low to very low amounts and can go from being deficient to being toxic to plants very quickly. Some plants need other nutrients that are not considered essential, such as sodium, aluminum and silicate.
Three essential plant elements that are not placed in a category, and are used in the highest amounts are hydrogen, carbon and oxygen. Plants absorb these nutrients through water, carbon dioxide and oxygen in the atmosphere. So basically, we ignore these nutrients.
When determining plant nutrient needs or what nutrients are deficient in the soil or plants, testing will be required. Testing can be expensive, however it is the best way to always be more accurate. The other method is to look for deficiency symptoms on your plants.
Nitrogen promotes rapid growth of stems and foliage and gives the plant a dark green color. Technically nitrogen is used by the plant to form amino acids, which in turn forms proteins. A lack of nitrogen in plants causes the leaves to turn light green then pale green then yellow green and finally yellow with brown edges and tips. The color change first starts on the oldest leaves on the plant as the rest of the plant steals nitrogen out of older leaves to support the newer leaves.
Nitrogen is one of the nation’s leading groundwater pollutants. Its uses in the home, garden and farm have started to be controlled. In some states only, slow-release forms of nitrogen are being allowed for sale.
Nitrogen is easily lost from our soils and needs to be frequently applied to the soil. Whether you use organic or inorganic fertilizers, plants can take-up nitrogen in three only forms.
The most common form that plants take up is nitrate. Plants can also take up ammonium and urea, but most of the ammonium and urea is converted to nitrate in the soil.
Soil temperature and microorganisms cause the conversion of ammonium to nitrate. That is why in winter you must use a fertilizer that contains a nitrate form of nitrogen. During the winter the soil is too cold to convert ammonium into nitrate, if you apply ammonium sulfate during the winter the plants will not be able to use the nitrogen until next spring.
Phosphorus is the second number on a bag of fertilizer. Phosphorus promotes early growth and root formation in plants. Phosphorus can also stimulate larger and more flowers, fruits and seeds. If your plant is deficient in phosphorus, the foliage will be abnormally dark green, and in some plants, you may find purplish bands (corn) or reddish margins.
Next spring when you buy your marigolds you may find that they have reddish margins to the leaves. The red margins disappear in a few days after the marigolds are planted.
The marigolds are grown in an artificial mix, which lacks phosphorus, whereas our soil is full of phosphorus. Typically, phosphorus is not deficient in the soils of the Antelope Valley. However, we apply phosphorus fertilizers when we start seed lawns, vegetables and flowers. Phosphorus fertilizer is very slow to move through the soil, so it is best to apply in fall and winter to allow the winter rains to help move the phosphorus through your soil.
Potassium is the third number on a bag of fertilizer. Potassium regulates many of the functions of life. It is responsible for movement of sugars, the production of starch, and the opening and closing of stomata (pores of the plant). Potassium promotes disease resistance, helps plants withstand cold, heat or adverse conditions. It also can increase the size and quality of fruits and seeds.
Typically, potassium is not deficient in the soils of the Antelope Valley. Potassium is used occasionally on playgrounds and other lawns to help the high use areas to take the abuse.
