Here is a question from a reader:
“What to do with trees that are leaning far over their center from the wind pushing them for years? I have two 16-foot pine trees that are about four feet off center from being pushed by the wind. Should I have them straightened over center?”
— B.R. Littlerock
If you have lived here a while, it seems like the wind blows about 30 miles an hour from the southwest for a couple of days, then we have a calm day. Then the wind blows about 30 miles an hour from the northeast for a day or two, then it is calm again, then the cycle starts all over again. With all the wind in the valley an important gardening task is staking your trees. I have seen trees tied to walls, to homes, to other trees.
Plants do not have bones like us, but they do have a skeleton. The skeleton is found in three places. One is around each cell in the plant. Each cell is surrounded by a calcified hardened cell wall. The other place is in some special cells where the walls are extremely thick. These specialized ‘’strength’’ cells are commonly called fibers. The last is the center of the trunk of most trees and shrubs consisting of dead, crushed cells. We use this for lumber, or you may burn as firewood. This hard dense core of the plants is what gives the plant most of its strength
Usually trees can be staked using one, two or three stakes.
One method — the worst — to stake a tree is using one tree stake. When you buy a tree at a nursery, you may find it tied tightly to a single stake. This is not a healthy way to train a tree; when you remove the stake, the tree may bend over.
Don’t worry and don’t blame the nursery. Like a person with a broken arm, given some time and proper exercise, the tree will develop strength. The nurseries must grow trees against a single stake to develop a straight tree and so they are able to move the container and staked tree. The single stake found tied to a nursery tree is just like a splint, a temporary treatment planned to be removed once the tree is planted in the ground.
Using a single stake is the least expensive method, but the least effective, and I would not recommend using this method. Drive the stake into the ground about one foot from the tree, best outside the planting hole into undisturbed soil. The stake should be directly between the tree and the prevailing wind. This helps hold the tree but allows the it to develop some of its own strength. Do not tie the tree directly against the stake.
The second method is to use two stakes. This is a much better method to support your tree. In the two-stake method, a stake is driven into the ground approximately one foot away from the trunk on two sides of the tree — again, best outside the planting hole into undisturbed soil.
Instead of the stakes being parallel to the wind, they should be perpendicular to it. For most of the Antelope Valley the prevailing wind comes out of the southwest, so the stakes should be on the north (northwest) and south (southeast).
As I drive around town, the trees planted with the two-stake method seem to have the stakes parallel to the street, no matter which direction the street runs. The reason for the stakes to be perpendicular to the prevailing wind is to allow the tree to develop some strength to the wind, but still be supported. If the two stakes were parallel to the wind the results would be the same as the one stake method but cost twice as much.
The third method does not require large stakes. This method is using three wires tied from the tree to small stakes in the ground. This method is called guying. When guying a tree, it does not matter which way the wind is blowing. You drive in the stakes five to 10 feet from the tree and in equal triangles around the tree. From the stake a wire or rope is tied to the tree about five feet up from the ground or where the branches come out of the trunk. Sometimes there is a second row of guys from the stakes to a higher part of the tree.
This method is the best for the tree and is very inexpensive, but it does have problems. Unless you protect the guy wires with pipe or flags, you will walk into them or trip over them. It is difficult to mow around trees that have been guyed. If you want to guy your trees, most of the full-service nurseries carry a guying kit called a duckbill guying kit. These kits are easy to use and have all the stakes, wire and tying straps you need.
In any of the three methods, how you tie the tree to the stake is as important as how you stake the tree. The material that you tie the tree with must be flexible. If you tie your tree to a stake with rope, twine or wire, it can kill the tree. As the tree grows larger in diameter, if the tying material does not expand with the increased diameter, it can cut into the tree. Eventually this will stop the movement of food in the tree and can kill the tree. This process is called girdling.
In nurseries, you will find ties made of rubber or old tires, or spring-loaded wire surrounded by plastic hose. These are designed to protect your tree. (If you have trees a couple years old that are staked, make sure they are not being girdled or injured). You should re-tie the tree at least every two years until the tree no longer needs to be staked.
When you buy that tree, don’t forget the stakes and give your tree an extra start by planting the tree slightly leaning into the wind. Once your tree is planted check the stakes and ties occasionally to see if they are broken or if the ties are girdling the tree.
As for older trees that are leaning from our wind, it is always difficult to determine a course of action to correct the problem with older trees that are leaning from our wind without a site visit from an expert. Some tree service companies have certified arborists on staff who can look over the situation and determine if the trees are unsafe and likely to blow over. If the trees seem safe and can be pulled back into the correct shape, maybe some strategic pruning will allow wind to blow though the tree.
When it comes to trees, hire the professionals, you do not want to be responsible for someone being injured or damage to your home and utilities.
Thanks for your question. I may not have given you a simple answer, but call in the experts and good luck.
