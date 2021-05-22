Two common questions in the Antelope Valley, there is white foam coming out of my willow trees, and the dead stems on my roses are hollow. The answer for both questions is borers.
There are two types of borer that attack plants in the Antelope Valley. If you have noticed a white foamy discharge coming from your willow tree, or an entire branch dies on your willow, cottonwood, poplar, apple or rose bush, you probably have twig borers. If the branches are hollow, it is twig borers.
The problem is the Pacific flathead borer. Pacific flathead borer drills into the branches and trunks of many different plants. This insect attacks willows, poplars, apples, pears and roses. On the other hand, if you have small holes in the bark on your trees, primarily pine trees this is a sign of bark beetles.
When controlling either borers or bark beetles, the best method and maybe the only method is prevention. The best prevention is keeping the plants as healthy as possible. This means avoid water stress and proper fertilizing. With our normal summer heat, these trees are already under stress, but with years of drought and water restrictions, these plants have gone under increasing water stress and more insect problems.
Pacific flathead borers attack the plant on the trunk or branches where it has been injured, usually from sunburn. The borer starts to attack the tree by drilling very small holes into the trunk or branches and laying its eggs into the holes. The eggs hatch and the larva then begins to tunnel into the branches or trunk.
Once you have twig borers, you have a major problem. Most of the pesticides labeled to control twig borers have been eliminated, and others are hard to find. This is because most of the insecticides to control twig borers are systemic in their method of control. This means it is absorbed by the tree or plant and moved through the tree in the sap.
When an insect eats part of the tree it eats enough pesticide to kill the insect. This creates some hazards to humans who do not follow the pesticide directions. If applied too close to harvest on apples, it can make the apples toxic — or more commonly, if you add too much pesticide to the tree, it can burn or injure the plant itself.
When it comes to large shade trees like willow and cottonwood trees, the trees are too large to effectively control the borers. You just cannot get enough pesticides into the tree to be effective. A tree is about 50% water and uses several hundred gallons of water a day. It would require gallons and gallons of pesticides to be absorbed by the tree to be even slightly effective. It is not recommended that you spray willows or poplars for Pacific flathead borer because it is not effective.
The best way to manage Pacific flathead borer is to try to prevent them in the first place. Preventing sunburn on your tree’s branches or trunk is the best method. Paint or wrap young trees to prevent sunburn.
Sunburn is a common problem in the Antelope Valley and is more common in the winter than in the summer. Sunburn is where the sun is so hot that it cooks the cambium layer of the plant. It is more common in winter than in summer because in summer the tree has leaves to shade the trunk and branches. In winter the tree is dormant and has no leaves to protect itself from sunburn. At night the moisture in the tree freezes and during the day the sun hitting the trunk and reflecting off the light colored soil heats the tree. The effect is similar to dropping an ice cube in a cup of hot coffee.
There are several commercial tree paints or paper products to wrap the tree to prevent the sun from directly hitting the trunk.
Since preventing injury is the main prevention of borers, paint pruning cuts with a white latex paint, whitewash or commercial tree paint, never use pruning seals. Pruning seals actually keeps the wound open longer. If the tree becomes infested you should try to prune out badly infested wood. Do not leave infested prunings lying around. They should be burned to eliminate the borer from attacking plants still in the ground.
The best way to control borers in willows and poplars is to remove the trees and find a better tree to replace the willow tree. I personally do not recommend planting willow and poplar trees due to the twig borers and the excessive water requirements of the tree.
The news is just as bad for bark beetles; there is little control for bark beetles, other than keeping your plants stress-free, with proper water and nutrients. Firewood is a great habitat for bark beetles. The firewood may already have been infested with the beatles, or they are attracted by the deadwood, and fly in and start working on the firewood, then move to your stressed trees.
