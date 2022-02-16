The boom was so loud, that everybody inside the concrete shop area hit the deck. The safety glass rattled but held. Three other veterans were outside, on their feet, but steadying their nerves.
“ ‘Big Brother’ staged one helluva aerial IED, sending everyone in go mode! Sonic booms!” Iraq War veteran Jerral Hancock joked, as he laughed and rolled his eyes.
So, yes, it was a sonic boom, not an improvised explosive device, which turns out to be great news and a source for nervous laughter with the lunch crowd at Armed Services Auto Body.
On Fridays, there’s a kind of potluck lunch set for Vets4veterans regulars, sometimes accompanied by spouses, buddies, partners and volunteers in the nonprofit service group.
Informally, Hancock was the guest of honor and resident expert on big booms. He was blown up in Baghdad, in an M-1A Abrams tank. Memorial Day 2007 was his “alive day” — the day he survived the blast that almost killed him on his 21st birthday.
He was driving the 70-ton tank down a Baghdad street when an IED detonated — an Iranian-designed explosive formed penetrator. In eight years of war in Iraq, the US only lost about four Abrams tanks, but Hancock’s was one.
“Wrong place, at the wrong time,” he said.
Too tough to kill, he’s made a life in his electric wheelchair, with most of one hand on the control toggle, scrolling a tablet computer, using his brain when his body cries out in protest.
His driver on Friday was his nearly 18-year-old son, Julius, who along with his sis, Anastasia, are preparing for their adult years.
Hancock came to lunch with Billy Amundson, one of his sergeants from 1st Cavalry. Battle buddies bond and it’s a connection that’s sometimes deeper than family. Shared combat keeps them connected 15 or 75 years after the fighting ends.
“He keeps me balanced,” former platoon sergeant Amundson said, nodding at Hancock.
Rio Brazilian Grill catered the lunch and conversation passed about grilled meat served right and the grilling heat of lands the buddies at the table served in: Iraq, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, Vietnam, Korea and other places too hot or cold.
“We all ended up being infantry,” Amundson, the veteran Cav trooper recalled. “They put our tanks away and we all walked. Armor, artillery, we all became infantry.”
One former Cav scout asked if anyone knew why infantry got called “crunchies.”
“Cause if your tank treads rolled on the guys on foot, they just went crunch,” he answered.
They were jokers at the table sharing graveyard humor.
“These are the people I trust,” one infantry grunt said. “If they were in combat, then I am comfortable with them.”
No one says the “T” word, but shared mealtime is therapy. We grew into our adult selves in the chow hall and eating in the field, with big booms going off. It’s where we mostly tell each other the truth.
Our Friday shared connections came from the 1st Cav, 82nd Airborne, 10th Mountain Division and the Navy, too. On another Friday, Marines and Air Force join the chat.
As for the Coast Guard, on Saturday at Bravery Brewing, it was “farewell and a following sea” to Coastie brother Dave Corbin.
About 100 of his best friends showed up, from American Legion Riders 311, Patriot Guard Riders, Vets4Veterans, Coffee4Vets, Chris Ward from Rep. Mike Garcia’s office and Brandon Roque from state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office.
For a dozen years, Dave was ride commander at homecomings, funerals and when escorting the AV Vietnam Memorial Wall to its pride destinations.
Riding with pride, like shared meals, is also good for the soul.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and public health initiatives.
