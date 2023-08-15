Body Mass Index and waist circumference, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts, are two good indicators of a healthy weight.
A healthy weight for everyone varies according to your height and your weight. If you go on line, you can find BMI calculators that makes it easy for you to just fill in your height in inches and weight in pounds and the calculations are done for you.
Here’s the formula if you want to do your own calculation: Divide your weight in pounds by height in inches squared and multiply by a conversion factor of 703.
For example: Weight = 150 pounds, Height = 5 feet, 5 inches (65 inches).
Formula: Weight (lb.)/height (in) squared X 703.
Calculation: 150/65 squared X 703 = 24.96.
Once you calculated your BMI, here’s how to interpret your number:
18-5 - 24.9 Healthy weight
As you can see, there is a healthy weight range for you. You may not strive to have the weight of your 20-year-old self, but striving for a healthy weight now can be more achievable. You do not have to lose a lot of weight to have health benefits.
For children and teens, the interpretation of BMI is different, thought the formula is the same. For children and teens, age and sex are factored in and the weight status is expressed in percentile, due to changes in weight and height with age, as well as their relation to body fatness. Obesity in children and teens for example is defined as having a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex.
According to the experts, BMI and body fatness correlation are very strong. However, even if you and I have the same BMI calculation, our body fat level may differ. Nonetheless, unless you are an athlete with all muscles, a higher BMI is highly correlated to a higher body fatness level.
Generally, at the same BMI, women tend to have more body fat than men, and older folks than the younger adults. At the same BMI, the amount of body fat may also be higher or lower depending on race and ethnicity.
Additionally, obesity puts you at increased risk for many diseases and health conditions including the following, according to the CDC:
• High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides.
• Coronary heart disease.
• Osteoarthritis (a breakdown of cartilage and bone within a joint).
How about belly circumference? Too much belly fat can also increase your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Our belly houses many of our vital organs. Women whose waist measures more than 35 inches and men whose waist measures more than 40 inches are at higher risk, according to the health experts. I am in trouble!
If you don’t know your waist circumference, here’s how to measure. Stand straight up and place a tape measure around your middle, just above your hipbones. Measure your waist just after you breathe out. Don’t squeeze your belly in. That would be cheating.
Know your numbers, be aware of your health risk factors and take charge of your own health. We already know that what we eat and the level of our daily activities are non-pharmacological interventions that we can prescribe ourselves. And if you need help with that, do not hesitate to seek out the recommendation of your health care provider.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
