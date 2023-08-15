In the Family Way

Body Mass Index and waist circumference, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts, are two good indicators of a healthy weight.

A healthy weight for everyone varies according to your height and your weight. If you go on line, you can find BMI calculators that makes it easy for you to just fill in your height in inches and weight in pounds and the calculations are done for you.

