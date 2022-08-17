For as long as I can remember, the different kinds of wars and service demanded of our troops since 9/11, which happened more than 20 years ago, I remember seeing the Blue Star Mothers of the Antelope Valley out in public somewhere, doing something that needs to be done.
They were out again on Saturday, a half-dozen American moms at a table in front of Smart & Final on 10th Street West. Every month or so, they run a fundraiser at Vince’s Pizza and Pasta. The appeal is simple.
Please drop a dollar or two into a big plastic jug or buy something on the snacks and comfort items list. The cash goes for shipping costs and the snacks and comfort items get packaged up and sent out to the troops. Beef jerky, hard candy and moist towelettes are always in demand.
Blue Star Mothers emerged in World War II, the name taken from that small flag, a blue star on a white field with a red border. The blue star signifies a son or daughter in service.
Kathleen Crowley-Staats, who leads the Antelope Valley Chapter, has two stars, one for a Marine son and the other for a Navy daughter. Her husband, Bill, is a Marine combat veteran. She was out at Smart & Final with her sister, Colleen Crowley-Goodman, on Saturday morning, along with moms on the team.
Karen Larsen has a son serving in the Air Force in Japan. He was “tickled when he got his package, but he told me on the phone, today, that among the snacks and toiletries this was his favorite thing” and that favorite thing was a drawing and note from a little girl named Serena, thanking him for what he was doing out there. It is the personal touch that gets remembered.
My encounters with Blue Star Mothers mounted as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq ground on. Around Christmas, 2005, a National Guard battle buddy returned from Iraq with both legs shattered from an improvised explosive device.
As the father of a Marine combatant, I sighed to myself when I saw the wounded soldier bedded in the family room, with his mother as his caregiver. The government gets a deal.
When Jasen Watts marched down Lancaster Boulevard, less than a year later during the 2006 welcome home parade, I was flabbergasted the Purple Heart hero achieved such a speedy recovery. His mother had a lot to do with that.
Another Blue Star Mother, Ida Ketchum, had a lot to do with making the parade such a success.
Mother and wife of career Air Force NCOs, she worked tirelessly to help organize a welcome home parade for Vietnam War veterans, but it ended up including everyone from all the other wars and eras of service.
At any time, membership is a couple dozen in the local chapter of the congressionally chartered nonprofit.
Today, with about 1.4 million Americans on active service, national membership is about 6,000. But if you want something done in America, find a small group of dedicated volunteers.
From the moment you have a son or daughter join the military, an undercurrent of anxiety stalks you. Anyone can lose anyone from any number of illnesses or an accident.
When you have a grown child in service, you live in fear that someone out there may be trying to kill your kid.
Not as often, right now, but that depends on whether the government decides we are at war.
That is why plunking a dollar down or buying snacks for someone’s son or daughter out there is a decent thing to do as an American.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Valley Press, he works on veteran issues and public health initiatives.
