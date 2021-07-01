In the spring of 1947, I received a letter while I was a student of Shakespeare and journalism at USC.
The childhood girl next door, a playmate, wrote that she and her husband needed help in mid-summer, running several fireworks booths.
It was an ideal job for me, off the college campus and back home in Nampa, Idaho, where I attended high school.
Her husband had been in the military in Boise and devised a scheme for pre-building walls and roofs for fireworks booths, which were not allowed in Nampa because some people died in a drug store explosion. He had three booths to be nailed up on the city’s outskirts.
One day a boy asked me to light a punk that could be used to ignite his stash of fireworks purchased at the shack.
I crouched down inside the booth, lit the punk and suddenly the interior was on fire and exploding hundreds of pieces of merchandise.
I had a bucket of water to fight such problems, but I had placed a board across the pail for a place to sit down.
By the time I uncovered the bucket, the conflagration was enveloping the entire booth. I had to leap over the counter because we had no safety door and I had stinging wounds on both arms.
The boss — who had lost perhaps $100 in merchandise — didn’t cover me with noisy blame and I drove to town to get some bandages for my wounds.
In subsequent years, my co-workers at the Antelope Valley Press insisted I rewrite the explosive incident every year — a laughing matter.
The girl next door was not so polite. She expressed the loss of money as if I had done a bank hold-up.
My summertime money vanished like a pile of burning firecrackers.
The boss and I watched the best fireworks show we’d ever seen, with rockets taking off across the Idaho sky, a flaming wooden shack and Roman candles doing their job.
My back-to-school money burned up before my eyes.
The following summers, I worked for the federal government at Anderson Dam, a soil-based project that could not be set afire.
All I got out of the catastrophe was a chance to use it as a column topic, year after year.
In my adulthood, I never again appreciated the sound or the sight of exploding, flaming fireworks.
A cartoonist could have recorded the incident by showing money burning in air.
