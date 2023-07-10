Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I love your column and read it faithfully in my newspaper in Connecticut. A few months ago, I lost one of my twin daughters who was profoundly handicapped and disabled. This has been the most painful and difficult challenge of my life. She fought for 45 years, lived at home with me and required 24-hour care.

My daughter fought every day of her life and was truly a warrior and my hero. Her medical complications were so complex that it was a miracle that she had such endurance to fight for such a long time. I was going through a birthday book and found an article that someone had sent to me 45 years ago. Her twin sister is also a warrior and had been her sister’s hero because she was by her “twin’s side” every step of the way for those difficult 45 years. We were blessed that she passed at home in her own bed in our arms.

