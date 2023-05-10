Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered that when I make a cook-and-serve pudding, I need to stir the mix into the cold milk and bring it to a boil while stirring constantly. Unfortunately, the pudding mix takes a long time to blend with cold milk.
So, before I start, I place the needed amount of cold milk in a microwave-safe bowl and warm it up. Then, when I mix the milk and pudding mix together, they blend much easier. I save time and frustration when I warm the milk first.
Dear Heloise: My husband and I love coffee, and we drink it every day. My in-laws say coffee is very bad for our health, and we should switch to tea, which I don’t care for. Somehow, I find this argument to be absurd, since my husband and I are in our late 40s and in excellent health (or so our primary physician tells us).
Does coffee have a negative effect on a person’s health?
Yuma, since each person is a different individual with their own health issues, I can only give you some facts so that you can judge for yourself:
• According to Harvard Health Publishing, researchers have discovered that moderate coffee consumption (about 3 to 5 cups per day) leads to a longer life span, as well as a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and possibly a lower rate of endometrial cancer.
• Coffee contains micronutrients of potassium, magnesium and niacin.
• Finland consumes more coffee per person than any other country. On average, they drink about 5 cups per person daily.
• Americans as a whole drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day.
• According to the Mayo Clinic, 8 ounces of brewed decaf coffee still contains anywhere from 2 to 12 mg of caffeine.
If you love coffee or tea, there are many recipes to spice up your beverage and make it a little more interesting. You’ll find new ways to serve coffee or tea to your guests in my pamphlet,”Heloise’s Flavored Coffee and Teas.”
To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Coffee, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Enjoy your coffee or tea.
Dear Heloise: I love to try new recipes, and I found that I can clip a recipe onto an office clamp glued to the inside of a cabinet at eye level over my counter workspace. It’s easy to read and follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.