Dear Annie: I had a chat interaction with a person on a website a year ago that sounds similar to the concerns of “Concerned Daughter,” whose 81-year-old mother was the target of an Internet scam, and others who have written to you to tell of suspicious experiences online. On the site I visited, there was a picture of a man in a military uniform. I don’t think it was an American uniform. I think he started a chat with me because I use a picture of my folks, who both are wearing Army uniforms.

This person kept asking questions like, “Are you married?” and, “How old are you?” He tried to get my email address, and because he made me uncomfortable, I told him I don’t have one. He also tried to get me to go to some other site to communicate with him. I didn’t. He told me something about his family in an attempt to try to gain my trust. He made his military connection sound very secretive.

