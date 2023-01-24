Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off is about online romance:

Dear Heloise: I hope I can save someone else from the mistake I almost made. It’s a long story, but I established a romantic, long-distance relationship with a man overseas by signing up on an online dating service. He was very romantic and asked that we move offline because his membership was ending. He seemed very nice, and he would email me almost daily with all sorts of sweet, comforting things to say. He sent me flowers and flattered me, but something was off. I could just feel it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.