Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy and mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.