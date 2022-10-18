Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off: Beware of people who claim to represent Medicare.

Dear Heloise: I recently received a call from a man who said it was his job to inform people of the added benefits of Medicare. I asked what he meant, and he rattled off some incredible nonsense about how I could get “free” dental and vision. All I had to do was send a one-time payment of $100 for the enrollment fee. He said I could use an automatic withdrawal if I gave him my banking information.  (You know, to make it easier for me.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.