The Los Angeles County Public Health issued a health alert regarding counterfeit pills contaminated with fentanyl that are causing fatal drug overdoses in adolescents.
Four high school students were found overdosed following the purchase and use of counterfeit narcotic pills. One was found dead on campus.
It is a growing trend impacting adults and children. According to the public health alert, fentanyl was identified in about 77% of adolescent overdose deaths nationally, last year.
Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid. It is colorless and odorless. But it can cause rapid respiratory depression, resulting in accidental death.
It is never too early to talk about alcohol and drugs. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about 10% of 12-year-olds say they have tried alcohol, which jumps to 50% by age 15. Approximately 3,300 kids as young as 12 try marijuana, each day.
Parents have a significant influence on their children’s decision to experiment with alcohol and drugs. Public health officials, honing on the drug health alert, offer these recommended actions for parents and the public:
• Parents and guardians should talk about drug use with adolescents
• Parents and guardians should use honest language that emphasizes their values and concerns about drug use.
• Open conversations that evoke adolescents’ understanding and experiences are more effective than lecturing and utilizing scare tactics
• Parents and guardians should consider that not all youth immediately show changes in behaviors if they are using substances, so they should initiate age-appropriate conversations with their children about substance use
• If youth use substances, parents and guardians should explore reasons behind substance use. For adolescents who are using substances regularly, a professional assessment may be needed
• Avoid the use of substances from uncertain sources
• Test substances for the presence of fentanyl using fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips identify drugs contaminated with fentanyl and can help individuals make informed decisions about the drugs they use. Fentanyl testing strips can be purchased online at: Team Awareness Combating Overdose Inc: http://www.tacoinc.org/teststrips
• Avoid using substances alone. If using substances, use with a trusted person who can respond in case of an overdose. Never Use Alone (http://neverusealone.com) is an organization offering phone-based support while individuals use a substance and can notify emergency services if the individual stops responding
• Obtain naloxone for overdose rescues. Healthcare providers may prescribe naloxone to patients who are at an increased risk of opioid overdose or who have household members, including children, who are at risk for accidental ingestion or opioid overdose. Participating pharmacies in California may also provide naloxone without a prescription, although availability is pharmacy — and pharmacist-dependent. There are also community-based naloxone access points. Google National Harm Reduction Coalition on line for details.
• Obtain substance use disorder treatment. Find substance use treatment services and bed availability in Los Angeles using an online filterable service locator known as the Services and Bed Availability, at www.RecoverLA.org on their mobile devices, or by calling the Substance Abuse Service helpline. Services include outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment, residential treatment, withdrawal management and opioid treatment programs.
Start the conversation, now. Honest conversations about unhealthy use of alcohol and drug substances, addiction and risk factor, can help vulnerable young minds make smart decisions.
