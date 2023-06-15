Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I recently turned 65 and signed up with a Medicare health provider. I have since learned that the company gave/rented/sold my name for me to be contacted about an offer for a free “health assessment” in my own home. I thought it was a good idea and could do no harm to be proactive in my health concerns.

Even though I am in very good health and don’t take any medications, I was asked if I needed assistance with a cane, walker or wheelchair. That’s when I realized this “health assessment” was disguised as a marketing tool to help sell these services, and other similar services, for companies.

