After two years of the pandemic-induced changes in our daily lives, we are ready to throw away the masks and the fear of getting together with friends and families.
Count our blessings. The last couple of months brought us lower positivity rate and diminishing restrictions. If feels as if we are getting back to the pre-pandemic normal. Some of us have completely relaxed. Perhaps not too fast. As of Thursday, the Los Angeles Public Health Department published the latest data on COVID-19:
• 1,263 new COVID-19 cases (2,839,480 cases to date).
• Sixteen new deaths due to COVID-19 (31,754 deaths to date).
• 275 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
• More than 11,743,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
The average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased 23% from the average 724 daily in the previous week to 892 daily over the last week.
According to the Public Health officials, the increase in cases is likely due to the BA.2 subvariant, which continues to spread in LA County. This subvariant is known to be more easily transmissible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that as of April 2, the new subvariant accounted for 72% of the COVID-19 test specimens. So, don’t throw away your face masks just yet.
If you are planning to gather for the upcoming spring holidays, stick on following all the safety precautions to avoid another pandemic outbreak that could set us back, way back. Outbreaks in many sectors may be low, but as we have experienced in the last two years, outbreaks come fast and furious when it happens.
Consider getting the protective vaccines and boosters, if you haven’t already. If you are 50 years of age or older, and/or have auto immune deficiencies, you are now eligible for the second booster. And if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, pregnancy experts recommends COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine can be given at any stage of pregnancy. Data shows that thousands of pregnant women have safely received the vaccines. There are no reports of increased risk of miscarriage, still birth, growth delay, or birth defects.
Talk to your primary care provider if you have questions that expert answers can help you decide. According to the Public Health experts the following facts are compelling reasons to consider:
• If you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant.
• If you get COVID-19 while you are pregnant, you are at increased risk of complications like pre-term birth and still birth.
• Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can protect you and your baby from getting very sick from COVID-19. The protection you get from the vaccine during pregnancy is also passed to your unborn baby and helps keep your baby safe during their first months of life outside of your protective womb.
Vaccines are free for everyone, even if you do not have medical insurance. You will not be asked about your immigration status. Many vaccination sites are open on evenings and on weekends. To find a location near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com or call (833) 540-0473, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can also call 211 or ask you doctor or local pharmacist.
Take your chance with the vaccine to protect you and your loved ones. I am ready for my second booster.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
