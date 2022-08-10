About a dozen years ago, a book that made a kind of splash that rippled out into the broader culture was titled Bowling Alone.
The book lamented what appeared to be the graying and passing of American community-minded public citizenship.
The book’s thesis was that once-thriving service clubs, fraternal lodges, chambers of commerce were heading toward extinction.
And that may be the case. The oracle will say, “We will have to wait and see.” But when I consider that theory, I have to consider the evidence. For example, the looming dates for the Antelope Valley Fair, set for Sept. 23-Oct. 2.
Within the past week, past month, past year I have watched how vital the AV Fair remains as a community institution, like the rest of us, staggering through the ravages of the pandemic and finding a way to re-open with the rest of America.
A little over a week ago at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion, the Amigos de la Feria hosted an evening of food-tasting from local vendors that packed the hall.
What was gratifying was to see the cross-cultural mix of hundreds of folks trying foods of Latin America all from local vendors and restaurants.
What was cool was to see how easily Amigos de la Feria translated both culturally and linguistically from “Friends of the AV Fair,” an institution that has been supporting the institution for years, with one of its founders, one Betty Smith.
So, it was with sadness that I spotted an online notice from Antelope Valley’s emblematic ambassador of “A.V. Nice” announcing prayers for Betty Smith.
Then taking note on the daily diary that the nicer side of Facebook displays, so many Friends of the Fair gathered to celebrate Betty Smith’s life at the AV Fairgrounds where she spent so many productive years.
When it comes down to it, Betty Smith represented the spirit of public citizenship. Her obituary published in the Valley Press took note of the essence of Betty, that she was “a strong and independent woman who managed to thrive in a man’s world. She believed in hard work, and in supporting her community. She was a loyal friend to many, and an inspiring and loving mother and aunt.”
Concluding appropriately that “she is missed,” the notice also took note of her many civic contributions, that she served as a director for both the Palmdale and Quartz Hill chambers of commerce.
That she served on numerous committees, including the Desert Haven Auction, Lancaster Incorporation, Lancaster Sister City, Domestic Violence Shelter and the Boys and Girls Club.
The obituary also noted that she was honored as a California Woman of the Year and that her work with the Antelope Valley Fair began, in 1963 and continued until her death, on July 2, 2022.
Recalling that she was fair director and a grand marshal of the fair parade, she was best known as announcer for the Junior Livestock Auction, a post she held continuously, since 1976.
Think about that. Had Betty only managed that one contribution that would be nearly 50 years of service, but there was so much more.
Born in 1934, like many hardy longtime residents of the Antelope Valley, Betty hailed from the Midwest, out Missouri way. But she set her roots down here soon after high school, managing the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, owning and managing a restaurant and bar, working in the public relations field.
As noted in memoriam, she was doing work that often was considered the province of “a man’s world” in post-war America and she thrived and succeeded on her own terms.
Her game was golf. And while she golfed with friends, she also served on a scholarship committee. Notice how often the word “served” emerged in memories about her. She knew, and was known by many and she probably never did go bowling alone.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. In his 27-year association with the AV Press as editor and columnist he is simply awed at the spirit of public service in the Antelope Valley.
