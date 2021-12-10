Dear Heloise: One of the best ways to protect yourself online is to change your password at least two or three times a year. Keep a notebook where you record the date of the change, what the old password was and what the new password is now. Make sure the new password is long and strong using upper- and lowercase letters, and something no one else would figure out.
Also get rid of accounts you don’t visit anymore or ones you no longer do business with. Cut back on social media accounts. And never use the same password twice.
— Len D., Mesa, Arizona
Sweet Sammy
Dear Heloise: About two years ago I lost my sweet dog named Sammy. He was such a good pet, and I had him with me from the time he was born until his final day. That was 16 years of love and devotion from a very dear pet.
My hurt seemed to consume me until a friend of mine told me to volunteer at a local animal shelter. What a difference it’s made in my life. I highly recommend volunteering at a shelter for anyone who has lost a pet. You’ll make such a difference in the lives of lost or abandoned cats and dogs.
— Anne in Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.