The holidays are best enjoyed with those who are closely connected to us as friends and family. Connectedness is a perception that we feel when we are linked together socially.
Wikipedia defines social connectedness as the measure of how people come together and interact. While it can be measured at an individual level, it extends to the social circle of family, friends, acquaintances, and other communities. There are scientific measures that could determine the level of social connectedness in a community. It is known that connectedness is one of several factors affecting community cohesion benefiting both individuals and society as a whole.
Scientific measures aside, individually we can feel the connection we have with each other, even with those who we fleetingly meet for a moment as we look at each other’s eyes. Only if we are aware. Yes, even with our mask on.
Albert Einstein is quoted as saying: “A human being is a part of the whole called by us universe, a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feeling as something separated from the rest, a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of passion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.”
I came to realize that every contact I have with a human being and the vastness of nature is so preciously unique worthy of preservation. The deeper the connection, the more sustenance I get. I only have to be aware. I strive to expand my connection to places I have never been and people I yet to meet.
I invite everyone to be more aware. Look at the eyes of the person you meet on the street, on the bus, on the train, on the plane and every place. How often do we look down as we pass someone, or look away when someone looks at us directly? Letting somebody you do not know peek through your soul as lock your gazes can be uncomfortable.
How about talking to someone you are sitting with elbow to elbow on a plane ride? It is easier to not be bothered, but it is more life enriching to start a conversation and allow the connection to evolve.
According to the experts, there are many components that have been shown to help a person determine the quality and depth of his or her social connectedness:
• Duration of the relationship — Those who keep the same circle of friends and community tend to develop deeper connections, with stronger bonds of love and compassion. Keep connected with longtime friends as you make new ones expanding your circle of connections.
• Frequency of interaction with each other — If you see each other every day, the more you share sorrow and joy, failures and successes with each other. Crying together and laughing together somehow make the bond preciously stronger withering through conflicting differences.
• Knowledge of each other’s goals — I share my innermost goals with my friends who I know will support me without judgment. I find that the more I know of the other person’s innermost goals, I feel privileged to be a part of it. Jealousy has no place in connectedness.
• Physical intimacy or closeness — The connectedness you feel with your longtime partner speaks for itself.
• Sharing self-revealing information — Sharing each other’s cockiness and idiosyncrasies requires a great deal of trust. It not easy to spill your beans and worry about being accepted for who you really are. The more you share, the more it peels away the pretense. Authenticity is a necessary ingredient to a trusting connectedness.
• Sharing the same network of friends and acquaintances — Social connectedness extends out beyond one’s social circles. The circle grows bigger as we expand our connections. The more we share the same connections; the intricacies are dynamic, colorful, and fertile for human growth and development.
This holiday season, let’s challenge ourselves to expand our connectedness.
Here’s another inspiring quote of connectedness to think about: “We don’t accomplish anything in this world alone … and whatever happens is the result of the whole tapestry of one’s life and all the weavings of individual threads from one to another that creates something.” — Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.
This sentiment resonates with me every day. You and me are significant part of our community’s tapestry.
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.