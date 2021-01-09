Bees are a big part of gardening.
They can move pollen from one plant to another plant. Many of our fruit trees require bees to move the pollen from tree to tree, thus pollinating the flower, which in turn form fruit on the trees.
As for most of our vegetables, bees are not required to pollinate them, as they move from plant to plant by wind. As for the landscape plants, unless we want fruit on the landscape plants pollination may not be desired. Bees are rewarded by flowers by furnishing nectar (usually a type of sugar) that the bees use for nourishment or to make honey.
As for me, I like bees in my landscape, my landscape may not need to have the flowers pollinated. However, Bees are a key to the environment. They may be pollinating native plants or the neighbors fruit trees. I love the sound of the plants buzzing with bees, it is a sound of nature.
Currently my strawberry trees (Arbutus) are filled with bees pollinating the flowers. It seems to be a great plant to feed the bees during the winter. The rest of the year it is much easier to find plants to attract and feed bees. Bees like blue flowers, so many landscape plants with blue flowers attract a lot of bees.
Number one of the bee’s favorite with blue flowers is rosemary, closely followed with Lavenders. I prefer the lavenders, because I prefer the smell better. When the plants are in bloom again the landscape is buzzing. Another large shrub that attracts bees is Russian sage. Russian sage (Perovskia) can become a weed if not properly maintained but it does attract a lot of bees.
Some smaller herbaceous plants in my garden attract bees. I grow a variety of ornamental sages; most have blue flowers and the bees love. Similar looking to sages is a plant called penstemon and they have a large number of varieties with many different flower colors. Another plant I like that attracts bees is pincushion flower (Scabiosa).
Bees do like other flowers’ colors, so they come to my sunflowers, mints, marigolds, snapdragons and coreopsis. Be sure to leave some shallow containers of water our bees do need to drink.
So you now have a small list of plants that attract bees if you want to attract bees. But you also have a list of plants that you do not want to plant if you are afraid or allergic to bees. Bees are very good about picking up chemical odors, especially carbon dioxide. They can become quite nervous, probably an evolutionary thing, since bears and other animals that eat their honey are breathing right into the hive.
I have pruned plants, watered plants and moved plants with bees on the flowers and they have no problems with me. I believe bees can also smell fear or uneasy feelings. That is why bees seem to bother some people and not others. Unless highly allergic to bees, learn to live with bees and they will learn to live with you.
