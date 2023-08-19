Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: Our homes are filled with all kinds of high-tech gadgets — from smartphones to computers that need special care — and they need to be maintained and cleaned properly.

Always read the manuals that come with the devices before you use them. They will explain how to properly use and maintain them. Many devices require specific care, so never use harsh cleaning chemicals or liquids. They might not be compatible with the hardware inside or the screens on the outside.

