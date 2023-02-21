Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I recently saw a hint that someone had sent in regarding the elderly taking their showers and being unprotected should they fall. The person said that what she does is take her phone in the bathroom with her.

When I thought of this, my only concern was that if I have fallen, I will not be able to reach my phone on the sink counter. So, what I have started to do is put my phone on the floor next to the door. If I were to fall, I would most likely be able to scoot toward the phone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.