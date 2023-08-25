Dear Heloise: Yesterday, I got out all of my photo albums (and I have several from all of our travels and gatherings) and started to label them.  On the back of each picture, I write down the place, the names of people pictured and the year if I can remember it.

I decided to do this after one of my adult grandchildren started to ask me about her mother, who died in 1959.  I realized I knew a lot about our family history, but no one else did. So, after I finish labeling the photos, I plan to sit down and write about our branch of the family.

