The goal for your landscape for the next month is to help keep your plants dormant, or at least reduce excess growth. This means you do not want to fertilize your fruit trees, roses or landscape plants.
Plants react to the temperatures that they are experiencing now. They do not know what the future holds. The Antelope Valley can have several warming and cooling periods in spring, making it tough on plants.
Even though you are tempted to fertilize your fruit trees, roses and other shrubs, you need to wait.
Fertilizing now will force them to grow, instead of staying semi-dormant. The more new growth the plant produces, the more damage will occur if we have a good frost later this year.
I know it is tough, but my rose plants are starting to grow. Historically, they will start to bud out, then stop growing if it turns cold again and then start to grow again, if it turns warm.
You see the new growth and want to help them by fertilizing. However, it is best to wait at least a month. That new growth is extremely sensitive to cold and can be killed or damaged if there’s a frost. The less growth, the less damage. The less damage, the less energy lost by the plant trying to grow again.
It is also best not to over-water your roses and fruit trees. You do not want them to dry out, but you are still trying to prevent them from growing. Once the buds on your fruit trees start to swell, you can cut off small limbs, then place them in warm water in the house and they will flower.
Holding back the fertilizer and water to most of your landscape plants will help them stay dormant longer, but some of your plants are ready to start growing. It is time to fertilize your junipers and pine trees.
During this time of year, be sure to use a fertilizer that contains nitrogen derived from a nitrate source, not an ammonium source. Look at the fertilizer bag and it will list the type of nitrogen.
If it has nitrate listed as an ingredient, then it will work now. Pine trees, junipers and other cone-bearing plants start growing at a lower temperature.
If you have not pruned your roses or fruit trees, this is probably the last weekend that you can safely do so. Waiting any longer can also cause the plants to start growing too early, only to have the new growth freeze off.
Over the last few years, I have written less about lawns and lawn care. This is due to it becoming more difficult to have a lawn in the residential landscape.
If you still have a lawn, maybe it is time to replace it with a more water-friendly landscape. Check with your water company or provider and see if they have a lawn replacement program that helps pay for removing your lawn.
If your water provider does not have a lawn replacement program, check with the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District, which has a program that you might qualify for.
