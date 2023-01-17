Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: For those of you, who get a Medicare Summary Notice, check it out carefully. I received one from a person I had never heard of, from a town in Texas I had never heard of. The notice included $711 for a glucose monitor during August and September 2022. I didn’t even know what a glucose monitor was until Medicare told me it was for diabetes. I don’t have diabetes.

Medicare reported it as fraud. They also said to call my supplemental insurance company because the paperwork said they were sending my claim to my Medigap insurer. That amount was almost $150. They also reported it as fraud. Medicare said it is happening more and more frequently.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.