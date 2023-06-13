Do you remember the last time you had goosebumps? Was is about hearing an unbelievable accomplishment, seeing a majestic mountain, or experiencing an amazing art work?
You were in awe of something that was hard to process beyond the ordinary. Those goosebumps appeared as an uncontrolled symptom of feeling in awe. A sense of wonder of something greater than ourselves. Awe is a moving mysterious and complex emotion.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines awe as “an emotion variously combining dread, veneration and wonder that is inspired by authority or by the sacred or sublime.” The meaning of awe has changed over time.
While awe is a complex emotion and can also be triggered by dreadful situations that we call “awful,” such as witnessing a fire destroying a community or an earthquake destroying a building, we can cultivate experiencing positive experiences in our everyday lives full of little doses of wonder and amazement. Hang a bird feeder and be in awe watching hummingbirds and finches. Lay on the ground at night and be in awe of how unbelievably vast the universe is. And how you can see the planet Venus with your own eyes.
New research on awe is focused on understanding how the emotion is described, experienced and its social consequences. While the physical display of owe are shown by raised inner eyebrows, widened eyes and slightly open dropped jaw by most people, some display awe by slightly protruding forward with their head and visibly inhaling.
When awe strikes us, it can produce powerful physiological effects. Goosebumps! It quickens our heart rate and breathing. According to the researchers, more studies are needed to determine whether physical expression of awe differ by culture. Interesting.
Other than the known physiological manifestation of feeling awe, there are increasing evidence that being in awe also affect our psychosocial behavior. One study showed that being awed by nature makes us more generous and kinder. Our world can use more generosity and kindness. Get yourself some awe! And be open to feeling a reduced sense of self-importance connected to something sublime.
Other studies showed the following effects of awe:
• Boost the immune system.
• Makes us feel less rushed, with an expanded sense of time.
• Close relationships and community interconnectedness.
• Transformative as it awakens the mind.
Researchers also found that some individuals may be more prone to experiencing awe. It is suggested that regularly experiencing awe was associated with openness to experience, and a sense of belonging to something bigger than self.
Allow yourself to be awe-prone and welcome the goosebumps. We have many opportunities to see the beauty of nature every day. Take the time to observe in silence and without judgment the awesome world we live in. Seek out experiences that challenge your understanding of the world and everything in it. Notice the interconnectedness and be in awe. See the “wow!”, feel the “wow!”, be the “wow!”
If enough of us feel awesome, perhaps we can be more generous and kinder to each other. Together we can help build an awesome community.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
