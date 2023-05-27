A common fun and common horticulture project is to start or propagate your own plants.
One of the most common methods is by cuttings. If you do want to propagate from cuttings, here are the basic steps.
Avoid making cuttings when the plant has soft new growth. The new soft growth on plants does not make good cuttings. This soft new growth will dry out and the cuttings will die before they can develop roots.
When you make cuttings, you are taking a small piece of the plant and trying to make new plant roots grow out of the stem to become a new plant. Some plants like peperomia and angel wing begonias require just a leaf. The leaf can grow new roots and then a new plant. Most other plants require a stem containing at least one bud or node. A bud or node is a growth point on the plant, where new branches will grow from, usually located where the leaves attach to the stem.
A common type of cutting is a stem cutting, made from a 3 to 4-inch-long piece of the plant containing several buds or nodes. A node is where the leaves come off the branch. The cutting should be made from parts of the plant that have current season growth. That means the part of the plant that has grown this year.
On roses, the wood should be green; if the leaves and wood are red, it is too young, and if it is brown, it is too old. If the cutting is made of too soft of wood, like the red stems on a rose, it will lose too much water and die.
Now you have this stem cutting, which has leaves, stems and buds. It does not have roots.
We hope this cutting will form roots before it dries up because it does not have roots to take up water. Approximately 99% of the water a plant takes up is used to cool the plant by allowing the water to evaporate out of the leaves, a process called transpiration.
If the leaf, or the air around the leaf is hot, the plant will transpire or lose more water. If the air is very humid the plant does not transpire very much and does not require as much water.
To help a plant root out, or grow new roots we remove most of the leaves. Removing leaves does reduce transpiration, which is beneficial, it also reduces photosynthesis, thus slowing down plant growth, which is bad. Another choice is to increase the humidity around the cuttings. Commercially misted beds keep the humidity very high around the cuttings. This allows more leaves to be left on the cuttings and the cuttings root out faster.
To make plant cuttings at home you need: A 6-inch container or a one gallon nursery container; a plastic freezer bag; rooting hormone, which is available from any nursery; clean builders sand; small bamboo stakes or long straws.
Roses are best started from cuttings made in the summer, not from your winter pruning, or spring growth. First prepare your container, clean with bleach solution (one part bleach with 10 parts water) and rinse with clean water. Fill the container with clean builder’s sand. Do not use potting soil because it will hold too much water. Water the container and allow the liquid to drain out the bottom. Or if you have a cool mist humidifier, place it close to the cuttings and try to raise the humidity in the area of the plant.
A common mistake many people make is to root out plants in water. Water does not have much oxygen, whereas soil has more. Plant cells need oxygen to grow, so many will not root out in water because of the lack of oxygen. Plants that do must root out all over again when placed in soil to adapt to the lower oxygen level. If the plant can survive in water, leave the plant growing in water.
Most plants, including roses, take a cutting about 3 to 4 inches long. If possible, the cutting should be made from newer parts of the plant. Remove all but two leaves that are near the top of the cutting. Dip the bottom end of the cutting into rooting hormone and shake off the extra hormone. With a pencil or small stick make holes in the sand. Place the cuttings in the holes and pack the sand against the cutting. Place about 4 bamboo stakes in the sand around the edge of the container. The bamboo sticks should stick about one foot above the container.
Place the plastic bag over the bamboo stakes and the top of the container. Tape to the side of the container and then make a couple of small slits or cuts in the plastic to allow for ventilation. You have just made a small greenhouse, it will keep the moisture in the container and around the cuttings. Place the container in a warm place with indirect light.
Some plants root out easily and some are nearly impossible to root out by cuttings. Roses are common plants that many people want to propagate. However, most of today’s modern roses are not propagated by cuttings; they are propagated by a method called budding.
The roses have been hybridized for good strong stems, leaves and flowers. Many modern roses do not have good root systems. This means the rose growers produce old varieties of roses that grow vigorous root systems and when the roses are about 6 months old, they graft on a piece of the desired rose that you want. The two pieces grow together, giving you a pretty flower growing on a strong root system.
Fruit trees are also grafted and cuttings usually do not work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.