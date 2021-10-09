One of the most common questions that I receive is, “What is a good fast-growing drought tolerant tree for the Antelope Valley?”
I usually quickly answer, “A patio cover.” Many people think I am kidding.
Fast growing and drought tolerant are at the opposite ends of the scale. Typically, when a plant takes up 100 gallons, it uses about 99 gallons of water to cool the plant and only one gallon for growth. That means a fast-growing plant needs a lot of those one gallons, which means it also uses a lot of the 99 gallons along the way.
In simple terms, fast-growing means water-thirsty. Some fast-growing plants grow fast in spring when there is moisture in the soil, and when the moisture is gone, they die — such as California poppies.
Another saying I use too much is that the most drought-tolerant elephant still drinks more water than the thirstiest mouse. That means the larger the plant, the more the plant needs water. So even though pine trees are considered drought tolerant, they still use more water than a fruit tree.
Now I am not saying don’t plant shade trees. What I am saying is be wise in selecting your trees. One of the most common mistakes in landscaping is the planting and especially the over-planting of large shade trees. For example, a large fruitless mulberry canopy can grow to over 60 feet in diameter and quickly reach 30 feet in diameter. Many back yards are around 30 to 35 feet from the house to the back wall, and about 60 to 100 feet from sidewall to sidewall. If you plant one mulberry tree in the middle of the yard, it will eventually hit the house and reach over the back wall.
The one large shade tree could work (probably still too large), but the problem is that everybody wants instant shade, so you plant three or four trees in your backyard. After a few years, the back yard is under complete shade. The lawn does not grow very well, because of the shade. The trees are removing the water from the soil before the grass can use the water and blocking sunlight from reaching your lawn.
You may rather plant patio-sized trees (smaller trees) or only one large shade tree. Remember, there is no such thing as the perfect tree. If there were a perfect tree, everybody would be planting it. You will have to weigh the good points against the bad points before deciding which tree is best for your situation.
Shade trees in your landscape can help cool your home and the urban environment, and of course they increase oxygen and reduce carbon dioxide. This seems to make shade trees environmentally friendly. However, shade trees are not always the best choice. Some undesirable effects include, large roots lifting and breaking your sidewalks, patios or even foundations. Some trees are notorious for getting into your sewer lines or septic tanks and creating problems. Surface roots may become a problem in lawns or even cause your landscape to deteriorate because of too much shade by the trees.
It is hard to impossible to find drought-tolerant shade-loving plants. Most drought-tolerant plants grow in hot, sunny locations in the world.
Following are the four trees that should not be planted in most homes in the Antelope Valley. Some cities have already banned these trees. They are usually too large and too thirsty for the landscape. They have the advantages of being fast growing and producing nice shade, however this does not outweigh the disadvantages.
Fruitless mulberry (morus alba “fruitless”) — This large shade tree grows to about 40 feet tall and 60 feet wide. There is only one reason to plant this tree and that is for it’s fast growth. The fruitless mulberry produces shade the fastest of all our shade trees. The disadvantages are many. The roots are surface roots and are very invasive. The tree is one of the thirstiest trees we can plant, requiring more water than a lawn. With the high water use and deep shade, lawn and shrubs are hard to grow under the mulberry tree. Mulberries are susceptible to a disease called slime flux, which causes a black ooze to seep out of the tree. Mulberries are a habitat for many pests including mealy bugs and cottony cushion scale. This is a tree to avoid planting.
Siberian elm (ulmus pumila) — This large shade tree grows to about 50 feet tall and 40 feet wide. The most common tree that was planted in the 1950s and ‘60s, and is still found in the older sections of the cities and county. It is incorrectly called a Chinese elm. The Siberian has a problem with the elm leaf beetle and slim flux. This tree should not be planted.
Cottonwood (populus spp.) — This large shade tree grows to about 80 feet tall and 60 feet wide. This is a fast-growing shade tree, and that is the only reason to plant it in the landscape. The disadvantages are many. The roots are surface roots and are very invasive. The tree is one of the thirstiest trees we can plant, in many cases requiring more water than a lawn. The recommendation is that a cottonwood should be planted at least 200 feet from sewer lines and leach fields (one acre is approximately 210 feet by 210 feet). Poplars are susceptible to a disease called slime flux, which cause an ooze to seep out of the tree. Cottonwoods are a habitat for many pests. I feel this is a tree to avoid planting at all costs.
Weeping willow (salix babylonica) — This large tree grows about 40 feet tall and 60 feet wide. This large weeping tree is best known for its graceful weeping habit. The problems are many. The tree uses large amounts of water; in fact, they prefer to be planted next to water. The weeping willow is a habitat for many pests, but the worst is twig borers, which bore into the tree, eventually killing the tree.
The common factors of these trees are they grow too big for urban situations, they use way too much water for the desert and they are habitats for a lot of different pests. Big shade trees can lead to big problems in residential plantings, so plan to prevent future problems.
