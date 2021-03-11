One of Lancaster’s former mayors, Barbara Little, is reminiscing over decades of many historic memories as she prepares to move with her family to Montana.
Dennis Anderson and his wife, Julia, and I watched a biographical film recently that featured Barbara narrating stories about another former Valleyite, the late Pancho Barnes.
My longtime friend participated in many community events and played a major role in local development history.
I’m borrowing her sentimental thoughts for today’s guest column:
“I’m going thru withdrawal from all that is familiar and loved, starting with my son Steven and granddaughter Raci and her family, and wonderful friends with whom I have laughed, cried, shared their family celebrations and sadnesses, and have watched amazing accomplishments that have taken place here in the AV and in the skies and space above.
“And I have been a compulsive ‘keeper.’ A keeper of the first program at the wonderful Lancaster downtown theater and fighting to have the interior lined with redwood to enhance the sound; beginning the Museum of Arts and History downtown; beginning the Walk of Honor for flight test heroes; remembering the dedication of the first outdoor painting on the side of a building on Lancaster Boulevard — Chuck Yeager — and the way he laughed when we unveiled it and said, ‘I never had that much hair in my life!’
“The Fair Parade down the boulevard and all our local ranchers (and Jim Jackson and Frank Lane and Whit Carter and other businessmen) who saddled up their steeds and “celebrated” their way down the boulevard.
Working for Jack Hart Printers and starting the magazine Antelope Valley Spectator with Jack Overlade providing wonderful photographs of local historical places … and his favorite pastime: finding ‘Miss Spectators’ the lovely young ladies who grew up in our Valley, who posed in one-piece bathing suits … and sometimes even in a two-piece bathing suit (Oh my!).
“Starting the dog park on 40th Street West so we could run our beloved pets in a park area without threatening people.”
