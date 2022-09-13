Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I purchased a glass shaker at my local store. These are the shakers you see on your table in Italian restaurants for shaking out Parmesan cheese or crushed red pepper. The holes on top are ideal for distributing just enough baking soda to freshen litter after scooping. I have found this method much easier than shaking baking soda from the open end of the box. It also avoids large lumps in the box that block the exit. I also re-purpose the bowls of baking soda that I use to freshen my microwave and dishwasher each month by pouring them into the shaker.

At the same store, I purchased a long-handled plastic spoon, with holes in the bowl, to use as a litter scoop. They are much more sturdy than the style sold in the pet supply area in the supermarket that easily snap, and they only cost a buck. This spoon has lasted for years without breaking.

