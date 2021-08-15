The Bakersfield City Council last week did something that could go a long way toward reducing the number of conflicts between police and mentally challenged people.
The Council approved a plan to hire a behavioral health clinician to handle non-emergency mental health calls in the department’s 911 call center.
The idea is to transfer calls that the call-taker believes might be better handled by the expert than by dispatching police officers.
The new post will be one of the first in the nation.
I spent the first 20 years of my working life as a public safety radio dispatcher in Mojave and San Jose back in the pre-911 days.
Later, I spent five years as a uniformed law enforcement officer in southeastern Kern.
In Mojave, I was the only dispatcher on duty. The San Jose Center usually had five or six people on duty.
It was a great way to learn how the interact with people with serious problems, some of them involving life or death.
Bad press
Cops have been getting a lot of bad press in the last few years, some of it (the George Floyd incident) justified, some of it not.
Many departments have been training officers to deal with people with mental problems, which is a good idea. Many of the folks officers deal with have mental problems that are not always immediately apparent, which can result in fatalities to the subject and to officers, like the sheriff’s deputy murdered in this county recently.
While these situations are tragic, many critics jump to conclusions before knowing all the facts, which include what the officers faced.
Fortunately, I was never, as a dispatcher nor officer, involved in any situations that escalated to a death, which were not as common back in the 1950s and ’70s as they are now.
Increases in these situations, I believe, are due to the significant increase in the availability of firearms and drugs, and victims using bad judgment.
Like many officers in those days, I was involved in situations in which someone was holding an item that appeared to be a weapon.
Nothing bad happened because in those days people responded to officers requests much better than they do now.
As I have noted here before, many of these situations occur when a person is in a place where they should not be, such as being on someone else’s property at night.
Many situations occur because officers were called to the scene by relatives of the suspect because of his or her behavior, which is what happened in the recent Wasco incident.
What often happens if the person is killed or injured by an officer, those same relatives complain that its was “not necessary” to shoot someone who was waving a weapon and even shooting at the officers, and that officers should have tried some sort of non-lethal tactics.
Years ago I attended the funeral of a beloved Tehachapi police chief who gave a suspect the benefit of the doubt.
The problem is that many of these situations occur suddenly, usually due to the suspect’s behavior.
What’s a cop supposed to do? Been there, done that, trained for that, and fortunately no one was hurt, except for their feelings.
We’re in a world these days in which officers are assumed to be the bad guys regardless of the facts.
‘Saints’
Of course, the suspect is always a saint who never did anything wrong and loved small animals, even when they have been in and out of trouble all their lives.
I don’t like to criticize the media, but in many cases these days they jump to conclusions instead of waiting for the facts, the way my generation was taught.
That happens when the reporter has spent their life as a journalist with little or no other experience.
It can also result from not bothering to do a little research, which is at their fingertips with the Internet, which I didn’t have as a cop, nor until much later in my journalism career.
Horny governor
As a recovering politician I am amused at the way members of his own Democrat party are treating the news about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s trouble with his female employees.
Everyone from President Joe Biden on down has dumped on Cuomo, suggesting that he resign.
Which should tell the governor and the world how much they think of this guy, who is one of those pols who, over the years, managed to upset so many of his colleagues.
There’s a lesson here for the GOP, if any of them ever decide to man up.
They can look to their colleague Liz Cheney for inspiration.
By the way, it continues to amaze me why so many men are so full of themselves that they continue to do stuff like this.
And that so many of their constituents and colleagues are so willing to ignore or excuse their actions.
Cuomo resigned last Tuesday, to be succeeded by a female lieutenant governor.
Spaceport costs
Update on my recent column on the spaceport race: the city of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County now wants to have a spaceport, “for the spaceships that land rather than are shot up into the air.”
So, lengthen your runways. and put up a sign …
New Mexico, whose spaceport cost the state’s taxpayers more than $200 million, is asking for more millions in tax money to expand.
As I noted, ours, the nation’s first, was built without state tax money, is run like a business and makes a profit while creating good jobs and revenue for the region.
