Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Regarding uploading pictures to your computer, I would also suggest making sure you have an online backup of all your computer files. A fire or a flood can destroy your computer and any backup devices kept in your home. And it could also destroy the original photos that are stored at home.

As for the worry about technology getting outdated, there will always be a way to update files. You can still buy converters for floppy discs to USB drives, and floppy discs have not been used for decades. I recently uploaded 3,000 slides to my computer. I found that after 60 years, some have faded badly; that is also true for color prints. Uploading them also makes it easier to share pictures with grandchildren and others who no longer live nearby.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.