Dear Annie: The reports of teens being bullied and committing suicide are distressing. Bullying is not a new problem, but it’s a different world these days because of social media, which I call “unsocial” media.

My oldest grandson is now 35 and has a fantastic life. My youngest grandson, “Joe,” will graduate from high school this year. The “unsocial” media makes a tremendous difference. With the oldest grandson, when he was bullied, the police got involved when the school was ineffective. That made the difference, especially in calling off the bullies before it was too late.

