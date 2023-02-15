Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I love to bake, but I hated it when my baking soda or baking powder would clump up into hard balls. I finally took a neighbor’s advice and now stir them into the sugar before adding either one.  Apparently, the gritty texture of the sugar breaks down the lumps much easier than the flour.

 — Janelle W., Rockford, Ill.

