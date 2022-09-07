When it is not one of those big “O” anniversaries it may be harder to register in quick access memory, but just as we headed into the Labor Day weekend, the date marked the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Just as difficult to grasp quickly, we still have veterans among us who were there. In our Antelope Valley, I can think of three who come to mind and there are others.
But Navy veteran Art Ray was in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Quincy when Gen. Douglas MacArthur presided over the final surrender ceremonies of Japan, officially ending the world’s great conflict on Sept. 2, 1945.
Art’s assignment on the battle cruiser named for Quincy, Mass. carried him from WWII in the Atlantic to finish WWII in the Pacific in which Japan’s last gasp defense was with kamikaze suicide dive bombers trying to take out ships in the US fleet. The United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japan and the war ended.
Another Antelope Valley veteran, Palmer Andrews, was still on Okinawa with the US Marines. He survived the murderous beach assaults on Peileilu and the inland onto Okinawa, the war’s climatic battle. If you want to catch what this Marine lived through, take in the epic HBO miniseries, “The Pacific.”
Our other WWII veteran who is heading toward a 100th birthday is Lou Moore. He was assigned to the Army Air Force in Europe. Recognized by Congress with a Congressional Gold Medal in 2021, Moore was among the 20,000 Chinese Americans who served during WWII.
He and my father, Carl R. Anderson, both arrived in England right around the time of the D-Day invasion, Operation Overlord, that extraordinary sea and airborne assault that opened the final chapter of the war in Europe, the one that had to be won in order to utterly and completely defeat the scourge of Nazi tyranny.
Neither Moore, who is still with us, or my father, deceased more than 30 years, considered themselves heroes. Moore served in a weather squadron and my father was in the Signal Corps, a Hollywood artisan, drafted, who was editing combat camera footage as quickly as it arrived from the front lines.
They were all tiny threads of the tapestry of more than 16 million Americans who answered their nation’s call when they were needed most.
When World War II ended, Art Ray was eyewitness to the end of the greatest conflict in history. Before that, his ship, the USS Quincy, lobbed shells downrange to cover the troops on the D-Day landing beaches of France.
The USS Quincy picked up a famous passenger once, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on his way to the Yalta Conference to set terms with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
For good or ill, and mostly for good, they hashed out what the post-WWII world might look like. Our neighbor, Art Ray, helped the president on his journey.
Meanwhile, the four veterans, just four tiny threads, waited for the ships that would carry them home so that they could meet and court, or rejoin their wives, build families and provide us with the world we inherited.
So, this 77th anniversary of the end of history’s greatest conflict, marked the end of a war that was estimated to have consumed 85 million lives.
But these four, among the millions who survived, returned and did their best to make the world a little bit better place and we can be grateful for that.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran of the Cold War, and Iraq embedded journalist, he works on veterans issues and public health initiatives.
