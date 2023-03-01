World War II veteran William “Bill” Babajian served on the USS Oneida, a troop ship that unloaded American troops and carried Japanese POWs in one of history’s biggest battles.
This is from the official Navy history, but in many ways, it is the story of one Antelope Valley veteran of the “Greatest Generation.” It is the story of what he saw and experienced. Babajian recently turned 98.
When he served in history’s biggest, most cataclysmic war, with 40 million dead, he was still in his teens. The records tell his ship’s story.
From Naval records: “The USS Oneida embarked troops and sailed for Pearl Harbor on Jan. 30 1945, arriving Feb. 6. On Feb. 13, she was under way again, laden with troops on their way to the Pacific atoll of Eniwetok.”
A month later, Babajian and the USS Oneida, “joined an armada of ships as far as the eye could see, stretched the vast and growing Task Force 58 which was preparing for a drive into the Japanese home islands,” which would be the largest invasion objective of the war.
If the war had not ended with the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in September 1945, US estimates were that about one million or more Americans would be killed and wounded. “On March 27, the Oneida sailed for Guam carrying survivors of aircraft carrier USS Franklin. The next day, she discharged the Franklin’s Marine air groups and picked up casualties of the bloody fight on Iwo Jima and headed back to Pearl Harbor.”
They “picked up casualties,” the wounded, mostly Marines and a few soldiers and sailor survivors of one of WWII’s bloodiest fights. They were the lucky ones, if you call simple survival lucky. I knew a sailor who had nightmares 60 years on.
“Leaving the wounded in Pearl, she took on board a large contingent of Army troops bound for Okinawa.”
Okinawa was part of Japan’s island chain that was the last battle, and one of the most ferocious, of World War II. Eighty years later, we still station troops there to maintain peace and freedom of seas in the Pacific.
“Approaching Okinawa on May 23, Oneida was ordered to stand off as the island came under attack from one of its frequent kamikaze raids.”
A kamikaze plane was an attack bomber with a pilot lashed to the cockpit, who would commit suicide crashing into a ship. It was a desperate and terrifying piece of the mosaic of war.
Military records state: “Oneida witnessed 56 separate raids on the island. Finally on June 3, Oneida was called in and landed her troops under continuing Japanese air raids.”
You could say that our neighbor Babajian was in the thick of it. The battle shifting toward victory, the ship “took on board 1,050 Japanese prisoners and sailed. The prisoners were transferred to a camp in Pearl Harbor on July 13, and Oneida was again loaded with Army troops.”
On the way back to Okinawa, the Oneida received word of Japan’s unconditional surrender.
On Tuesday, at Coffee4Vets, in a room packed with veterans, Babajian got a rousing “Happy Birthday” chorus. He received recognition certificates from Congressman Mike Garcia, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk. Babajian flexed his muscles, then he asked what all the fuss was about.
“You’re a national treasure,” declared Carlo Basail, an aide to the assemblyman.
Of 16 million Americans who served in World War II, a few more than 100,000 remain who contributed to the victory that protected the freedom we enjoy. A world where the dictatorships of Japan and Nazi Germany won, would have been a very different world.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves on the Los Angeles Veterans Advisory Commission.
