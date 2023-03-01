Bill Babajian

World War II Sailor Bill Babajian (left) flexes as Christine Ward, aide to Rep. Mike Garcia, presents him with a certificate of recognition.

 DENNIS ANDERSON/Special to the Valley Press

World War II veteran William “Bill” Babajian served on the USS Oneida, a troop ship that unloaded American troops and carried Japanese POWs in one of history’s biggest battles.

This is from the official Navy history, but in many ways, it is the story of one Antelope Valley veteran of the “Greatest Generation.” It is the story of what he saw and experienced. Babajian recently turned 98.  

