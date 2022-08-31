Anywhere you travel, where the history of aviation looms large, you will fly right into the legacy of aerospace in the Antelope Valley.
Antelope Valley aviation fans or flyers wing their way to Osh Kosh, Wis., for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s “Fly In,” an annual confab of all things with wings from the world over.
It is usually in July and my daughter, Grace, who lives nearby, tells me that “RVs and tents will be lined up for miles outside the Osh Kosh Airport.”
The EAA hosts an innovator’s pantheon. Visiting the EAA Museum, we found a gallery dedicated to the Rutan Brothers — Burt and Dick. Burt invented some of the most innovative air and spacecraft of the past half-century, to include the “around the world on a single tank of gas” Voyager and the incredible SpaceShipOne and Two, which ushered the dawn of private industry space flight.
Dick Rutan is the daring Vietnam War combat pilot who flew Voyager, accompanied by Jeana Yeager (no relation to Chuck Yeager).
You can’t walk a few dozen steps at the Osh Kosh museum without sighting history of Chuck Yeager, the Mach-busting pilot renowned for breaking the sound barrier first in the skies above Muroc Air Force Base, on Oct. 14, 1947.
In 1949, the base would be named after test pilot Capt. Glen Edwards, who went to glory test-piloting the YB-49 Flying Wing. That legacy gave us Edwards Air Force Base and the B-2 Stealth bomber.
In the Women’s Air Service Pilots gallery, there was a photo of Chuck Yeager, a grinning WWII fighter ace in a leather jacket, chatting at cockpit with Jacqueline Cochran, first woman to break the sound barrier a little less than five years after Yeager.
What a pair, those two. Cochran, a formidable test and racing pilot in her own right, was an architect of the Women’s Air Service Pilots, the WASPs of World War II.
In the decades before women would be admitted to the ranks of combat aviation, the 1,000 WASPs overseen by Cochran trail blazed a legacy of flying bombers and fighters.
To free men for combat flying, the women ferried aircraft, flew test and towed targets. They weren’t afforded veteran status until decades after the war they helped to win. Thirty-eight WASP pilots died in the line of duty.
In 2010, about 65 years after the end of World War II, surviving WASPs were honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington D.C., with newsman Tom Brokaw, author of “The Greatest Generation” presiding.
Among the pilots honored, were three Antelope Valley WASPs: Marguerite “Ty” Killen, Irma “Babe” Story and Florabelle Reece. To have them among us in 2010 was an honor and human history treasure trove.
From the Smithsonian Museum of Air & Space on the Mall in Washington, D.C., to the Experimental Aircraft Association Museum in Osh Kosh, Wis., the legacy of the Antelope Valley in air and space history is writ large.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at high desert medical group and author of three published novels of military aviation: “Target Stealth,” “Blackbird” and “Arthur, King.” An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and public health initiatives.
