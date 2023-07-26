You may have seen these women at the Antelope Valley Fair, sitting at a table with patriotic merchandise for sale at prices modest and fair. They are fundraising for the Blue Star Mothers.
Also, they can be found on the last Friday of the month at Vince’s Pasta and Pizza on Avenue L, or on a Saturday morning in front of Smart and Final, hoping people will put something in the jar, or buy something for the troops serving at home and abroad.
None of the fundraising is for them. It is for the sons and daughters on active service, and the Blue Star Mothers of the Antelope Valley Chapter 14 are their mothers, wherever those sons and daughters might be serving worldwide.
On Saturday, at Halley-Olsen-Murphy, a Lancaster memorial services home that has a great meeting space, the war veterans of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 hosted a luncheon to honor the Blue Star Mothers of the Antelope Valley.
The group has been serving, and sharing together, for 18 years, noted Kathleen Crowley-Staats, mother of a Marine and a Navy sailor. Along with her sister, Colleen Goodman, the two have held most of the board posts in the small but mighty organization.
Goodman recalled how she first encountered the group in 2006 when she was at the military funeral for Ryan Clark, a soldier son of the Antelope Valley killed in Iraq. The group presented a Gold Star flag to the mother.
“I actually became a Blue Star Mother the day my son Jason graduated boot camp in the Air Force, and I held his face in my hands, and said ‘You’re not my baby any more.’ ”
Jessica Mellick, current Chapter 14 president, recalled moving to the Antelope Valley six years ago with teenaged sons. At the Los Angeles County Air Show four years ago, one of the sons started talking with pilots and within a short time was in the Air Force recruiter’s office.
“It happened so fast,” Mellick said. “I wasn’t prepared. I teared up,” she said, tearing up again. “I also had never felt such pride.”
Through her tears, which did not relent, she found the Blue Star Mothers organization and transformed her maternal anguish into action. “It was a packing party,” she said.
The group raises funds to send out hundreds of packages, at least twice a year. The packages contain those extra somethings, cookies, toiletries, snacks, the things that make being away from home seem not so far away.
Ron Guyadeen, commanding the Honor Guard of VFW 3000, commended his battle sister, Gulf War sailor Laura Anners Smith, for helping organize the event to recognize a group that does nothing for the recognition, but does everything for the sons and daughters in service. The Honor Guard presented arms and saluted the group being recognized.
As Honor Guard commander, Guyadeen also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to another veterans advocate and Air Force mother, Nayda Fugee, and her husband, Air Force veteran Ed Fugee. Guyadeen recognized the couple for all the assistance provided for organizing a Veterans Outreach event at Post 3000 last year. The event, he said, served 200 veterans in receiving the “compensation, entitlements and benefits they earned through service to the nation.”
Information about the group and when it meets can be found on Facebook at Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers Chapter 14.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who deployed with National Guard to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. An Army veteran, he serves as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
