You may have seen these women at the Antelope Valley Fair, sitting at a table with patriotic merchandise for sale at prices modest and fair. They are fundraising for the Blue Star Mothers.

Also, they can be found on the last Friday of the month at Vince’s Pasta and Pizza on Avenue L, or on a Saturday morning in front of Smart and Final, hoping people will put something in the jar, or buy something for the troops serving at home and abroad.

