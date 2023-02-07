Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I keep an index card taped on a door near the kitchen, so as I become aware of needed groceries and other items, I jot them down. I usually forget them if I don’t do this. Then, when I go to the grocery with my index card, it is easy to attach it to the grocery cart right above the top storage section to scratch off items easily as I grab them.

No more losing my grocery list or dropping any list that was on my phone, which may involve damages to that very important handheld device.

