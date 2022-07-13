If anybody is surprised that his next birthday will be 100, it is probably Lou Moore, a World War II veteran who has been having an extraordinary third act in a life that remains full of surprises.
The past two years have seen the Antelope Valley man greeted by accolades and recognition that began after the death of his beloved wife of 74 years, Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda Moore.
Lou Moore, a regular at the Broken Bit restaurant in Quartz Hill, was 98 when he made acquaintances with people who helped him with a passion project, publishing a memoir about life after the Second World War with his bride, Nellie. His book, “Eternal Love,” became a hit on Amazon book sales, rising to number one in the Asian-American memoir category. The 85-page illustrated tome is still selling steadily.
“Eternal Love” succeeded as an endearing story of enduring love, shared between a Chinese-American WWII veteran and a young Japanese-American held in captivity during the war.
Lou Moore returned from World War II to fall in love with Nellie. They met after he saw her dancing in the chorus line of the China Doll nightclub in Manhattan, amid the historic irony that she had recently been freed from one of the notorious camps where Japanese-Americans had been interned, in deprivation of their civil rights, after Japan’s attack on the US fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor.
No Japanese-American citizen was ever recorded to have committed an act against America.
“It was extraordinary that a young Chinese-American veteran should meet and marry a young Japanese-American,” he recalled. “On the 10th day after we met, we were married.” And it was a marriage that endured for 74 years.
Since publication of “Eternal Love” last year, in the depths of the pandemic, Lou Moore has been sought out for recognition and honors. He was among the Chinese-American World War II veterans honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.
He was recognized as Veteran of the Year at the Veterans Military Ball hosted by the Coffee4Vets nonprofit. Although he requires assistance, he has addressed audiences in speaking engagements, several organized by national organizations.
This past week, he appeared at a packed room for seniors at Mayflower Gardens retirement community on a day of recognition for veterans.
Flowing from his war time experience, he wanted to share a thank you message for all the people in America who worked to support the troops in the field and win history’s greatest conflict.
“There were two armies,” Lou Moore said. “There was Army number one that did the fighting, and there was Army number two who made everything that they needed. They served America, in New England where they built ships and 16 million pairs of boots, and in the South, where the textile industry made the uniforms and in the West where they grew the crops and the vegetables that kept everybody fed, and healthy. The people of Army number two never got the ‘thank you’ that they deserved, but the troops of Army number one, they knew and they were grateful. I know this because I served on both ends. We gave America what was needed to defeat the Nazis and win World War II.”
Before he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in Europe, as a teen, Lou Moore worked in the defense industry, delivering military aircraft parts.
“We did a heckuva job,” he said.
Speaking to the Mayflower Gardens audience, he said he was proud to be a “senior senior” citizen.
Author F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said, “There are no second acts in American life,” but by Lou Moore’s reckoning, he was certainly mistaken. Moore will be 100, in October.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
