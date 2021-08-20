Let us hope and pray that it is mere coincidence, but the last superpower to withdraw from Afghanistan ceased to exist two years later.
The Soviet Union packed up and pulled out of Afghanistan in 1989, 10 years after the invasion that flummoxed President Jimmy Carter and led to his boycott of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.
By the end of 1991, the USSR was no more.
No, I am not predicting the demise of our country, and there are innumerable differences between us and the late Evil Empire, but it seems clear we are not moving in the right direction on many fronts.
In addition to the obvious debacle in Afghanistan, we are $28 trillion in debt, inflation is looming, COVID-19 is resurgent, racial enmity has risen, crime is up, our law enforcement officers are figuratively and literally under attack — yet another officer was ambushed in San Bernardino County this week — we have gone from energy independence back to dependence on OPEC, the western states are on fire, many schools are failing and no one seems able to agree on anything.
The social media giants, private enterprises who hold tremendous power in terms of whose voice is heard, ban the loutish former president of the United States but allow the Taliban a platform.
Twenty years ago, in the days without social media and smart phones, we all managed to come together right after 9/11.
Republicans and Democrats sang “God Bless America” together on the steps of the Capitol.
Given the response to the pandemic, I wonder if we would come together now, even briefly, if another 9/11 style attack to were to occur.
Let’s hope we don’t have to find out. And let’s hope we last longer than the Soviet Union.
o
Speaking of the demise of the Soviet Union, the papers were filled this week with 30-year retrospectives on the coup against former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
Gorbachev was a Communist who wanted the system to survive, but realized it needed to reform to survive. Of course, it was too corrupt, too incompetent, too evil to do so.
Sensing the old regime slipping away, a group of Communists attempted a coup against Gorbachev and the world held its breath, watching and waiting.
The unlikely hero to emerge from this was Boris Yeltsin, who stood on one of their tanks and stared down the coup plotters.
Yeltsin, to put it politely, had a penchant for vast amounts of alcohol, but his courage that day was remarkable.
People today talk about actors or athletes being “courageous” when they take orthodox, politically correct stands that most often enhance their pocketbooks.
That is not courage. Plowing into a crowd of coup plotters and climbing on their tanks to tell them to go home — that is courage.
The best line of the whole episode, though, came after Gorbachev addressed the parliament and described the harrowing experience of three days’ confinement at his dacha.
Yeltsin followed that with:
“On a lighter note, shall we now sign a decree suspending the activities of the Russian Communist Party?”
I remember I clipped that quote from the newspaper and taped it to the wall of my office.
o
I said this the last time we had a drought (and I believe the time before), but when water officials enact cutbacks, they must do so fairly.
Water rations should be based on what is a reasonable amount for the number of people living in the residence, not based on past use.
In other words, if you cut usage by 50% across the board, that punishes conscientious customers who already limited their usage and cannot reasonably cut it any further.
Water wasters, conversely, can easily cut their usage by 50% and still have plenty. They are effectively rewarded for having been wasteful in prior years.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
