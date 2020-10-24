I have not been a fan of artificial grass.
It may save water and not require fertilizers. Some people consider it sustainable because of the no water use. However, it is plastic and will degrade over time. It can get very hot in summer and has no biological activity, so you may need to disinfect your grass once in a while after a visiting animal tests your lawn.
Artificial grass is great if you need a practice putting green or want to lawn bowl. Artificial grass does not produce oxygen or do another beneficial biological activity.
I am not a fan of covering your landscape with just decorative rock or decomposed granite, either. Similar to artificial grass it becomes very hot in summer, and it has no biological activity. It has a couple more disadvantages over artificial grass. It allows more weeds to grow and depending on the size of the rocks it can be hard to clean leaves or trash.
I am not advocating going back to grass, but to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. How about planting native or what I call near native plants?
I define native plants as plants that are native to the region of California that we live in. A lot of people define natives as plants that grow in California. The climate of California is varied from warm coastal regions to cold coastal regions to semi-arid regions to desert regions. Don’t forget the mountains, streams and many more that I have not named. Within this region’s plants can be very different, like plant native plants from low desert may not grow in the high desert.
I define near natives as plants that grow in similar climates from other parts of California, western United States and the rest of the world. Near native plants may need a little more water than our natives. Many people just don’t like the looks of our native plants, but with a little water many of these plants grow fuller, flower better and look like more traditional landscape plants. I am not talking about a lot of water; just a little water once a month during the summer.
If you like the idea of natives or near natives, we have a hidden secret in the Antelope Valley. It’s The Antelope Valley Resource Conservation Nursery. They grow native plants and near native plants.
If you drive Highway 138 towards Victorville, you may have noticed newly planted native plants on the sides of the highway. These plants were grown at the nursery.
You are also in luck because today they are having their Fall Plat and Pumpkin Sale. The nursery is at 10148 West Ave. I, and the sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. I will be hanging around from 10 am to noon to answer any garden questions. Be sure to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
