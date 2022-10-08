Neal Weisenberger

Artificial grass has its place, but maybe not in your landscape.

Some people consider it sustainable because it does not require water, fertilizers and pesticides. However, it is plastic, and it will degrade over time and end up in the dump. It can get very hot in summer and, because it is plastic, it has no biological activity. This means you may need to spray a disinfect on your grass occasionally, especially if a visiting animal fertilizes your lawn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.