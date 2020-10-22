We are all becoming aware that this period in American history has somersaulted into a new realm never experienced before.
The Coronavirus is spreading all over the surface of the planet and causing illness and disruption of life’s joyful experiences.
But recently, I’ve had mystical events that make me ponder if the poltergeists are joining the virus to play tricks on us.
On Saturday, John Hall picked me up so that I could drop my ballot in a fire station special box.
We had checked the paperwork for errors and it had been sealed. It was lying on my lap, but when we got to the station, it had disappeared.
I checked the front and both sides of the car seat but found nothing. I feared that some mystical fool was attempting to suppress my vote. The politicians are discussing the subject every day as we race toward the Nov. 3 election.
After I got out, John did a thorough search and, thank heavens, found that the envelope had slipped out of sight.
We deposited it in the box and I breathed a sigh of relief, still wondering how it had disappeared from my lap.
In an earlier column, I wrote that I thought I was able to open my front door by just using my mind.
Strange things keep happening and it’s mystifying.
I have also written that since the pandemic arrived, many of the devices in my condo have stopped working.
My great-granddaughter, Kate, who writes a blog, sent me a bright, fun-filled piece that illuminates the fact that there still happy things occurring.
Here’s her upbeat message:
MY COUSIN CAME HOME FROM THE AIR FORCE (airplane symbols).
Hello all creative people
I am stoked for today’s post! My cousin, Jacob came home for a 2 week break from the air force, and I couldn’t be more happy to see him. Today’s post will be talking about that amazing day and celebration! Let’s jump in!!
So the day started Saturday morning, with everyone at my Nana and Papa’s house, everyone besides my cousin and his mom!
(MY AMAZEING AUNT!! (heart symbols).
We kind of just hung out, it was awesome, and Max, (My cousin’s other cousin lolo!) made this super yummy guacamole. Then my cousins did some math for me. Not for school, or because I needed to do it as homework, just because we were having fun. I mean, you don’t realize how much you miss someone, until you see them, so if you guys are out there, thank you.
Then Jacob was there! We made a nice, big meal, and it was so good. PLUS I was able to help make it. We made some meat, bread, potatoes, etc. It was so nice just being in the kitchen with my Nana, and hanging out with a full room of family!
Then there was a HUGE table full of food, but not only that, a huge table full of people, no FAMILY. As the younger cousin I was soooo happy for Jacob. We did a toast, and went around saying things we like about Jacob! I said “You always follow your dreams” because he went for the Air Force, and didn’t back down. I am just sossososo proud of him.(Heart)
It is so cool how he was dedicated, and he walked in with his uniform on and all! Jacob had such good posture, and he told some of his stories. You don’t realize it until you see it but you change a lot in the air force. GOOD JOB JACOB!!
Then he went off to England! He flew there, and seriously. HE WILL BE THERE FOR 3 YEARS!!! It is crazy and I will diffidently want to visit him.
That is it you guys! I was so happy to see him, and I am so proud. I will see you guys in my next post, thanks for reading!!!
MUCH LOVE,
CREATIVE KATELYN
