Spring is here. The birds are singing and the flowers are budding. It’s a wonderful time to be outdoors and enjoy the colors, the smell, the sounds of life, and the pleasant temperature. Yes, even with your mask.
It’s always a wonder to watch plants grow from being seemingly dead to vibrant aliveness. Flowers show up surprisingly in areas familiar and unfamiliar. Take time to notice. Beauty comes in small and big packages, discreet and bold. Even the smell of the air is fresh, the wind blowing the tree branches into a dancing motion of glee. The world refreshed.
Last spring was disorienting. Throughout the difficult times, there is always the promise of hope and renewal. Spring this year feels hopeful. The disorienting pandemic is almost under control. Thank you to increasing vaccine accessibility, continued masking and distancing practices. We feel the sorrow of those who lost their loved ones and for those are still ill, and at the same time, fell grateful that life goes on.
Spring reminds us to refresh our minds and spirits. Spring awakens and enlivens us in so many ways just as it awakens our environment. Flowers waking up to the warmth of the sun after the natural watering of the rain is a symbol of something new taking shape with in us.
Acknowledge and welcome the opportunity to grow even more. Be reminded that everything blooms in its own time. Be patient to see the unfolding of a beautiful flower just as your life unfolds every minute of the day. Keep your mind alert, but peaceful, and keep your spirit light while keeping your body active and able.
Intend to renew you interest of the now and the new in its most simple way. Take notice of the sights, sounds and smells around you. Start with just being an observer, without judging. Just be more accepting, soaking in the sights, the smells, and the sounds that you are experiencing that very moment of awareness.
Wake up in the morning and look out the window while drinking your first glass of water or first cup of coffee. Notice the greener trees and the tweeting birds. Your mundane self may say, “It’s the same thing every morning.” I challenge you that if you pay a little more attention, you will notice something that you have not noticed before.
Here are some of the things I noticed this morning:
• Some grasses sprouted out of my driveway cement cracks. They look pretty determined to thrive — green and robust as if saying, “I know I can, I know I can”. I think I will just let them be for now.
• A flock of birds flew off the bushes as I passed by. I was pleasantly startled, and found myself saying “sorry.”
• A yellow dandelion flower stands out beautifully, seemingly asserting that it is not a weed.
• A tree that was looking dead with sprouting green leaves in its branches. I did not notice this yesterday. I wonder if it just came out overnight.
• A dying bush that now has new sprouts of life. I catch myself thinking that I have to cut the dead parts to give this bush a better chance.
• The clouds that looked like a mama elephant and a baby elephant, evoking a familiar joy. The thought of my smiling toddler grandson gave me a burst of happy hormones.
• Wild flowers on the road sides, with petals still closed, waiting for the sun to cast its warming blanket.
• California quails running away from a gray stray cat. The cat looked startled.
• A dog walking his human.
I only have a few minutes of drive to work, but it’s been revealing of the earth waking up to the warmth of spring. Renewal and transformation are my life themes at the moment, inspired by nature.
While the whole world is greatly disturbed and suspended by COVID-19 virus, the spirit of spring is not canceled. The important things in life are simple and mostly free. Flowers, birds, babies, grandmothers, rabbits, dogs, cats, rainbows, sunlight, green grass, blue skies and orange sunrise — these are a few of my favorite things. They are abundantly free for me to enjoy and for you to enjoy.
I remind myself to notice many times in a day. It’s becoming a habit.
I invite you to find your simple joy and start your habit of noticing and witnessing the beauty around you, and nurture the hope and the wonder. Have fun. Spring is here. It’s time to garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.