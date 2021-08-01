The following schools request Box Tops for Education and Labels for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:
• Desert Rose Elementary, 37730 27th St. East, Palmdale, 93550.
For details, call 661-272-0584.
• Gregg Anderson Academy, 5151 West Ave. N-8, Palmdale, 93551.
• Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Elementary School, 16633 Elizabeth Lake Road, Lake Hughes, or mail to P.O. Box 530, Lake Hughes, CA 93532. For details, call 661-724-1231.
• Sundown Elementary PTA, 6151 West Ave. J-8, Lancaster, 93536.
For details, call 661-722-3026.
• West Wind Elementary, 44044 36th St. West, Lancaster, 93536.
For details, call 661-948-0192.
The following schools request Box Tops for Education:
• Amargosa Creek Middle School, 44333 27th St. West, Lancaster, 93536.
For details, call 661-729-6064.
• Columbia Elementary School, 2640 East Ave. J-4, Lancaster, 93535.
For details, call 661-946-5656.
• Del Sur PTSA, c/o Del Sur Elementary School, 9023 West Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536.
• Desert View Elementary School, 1555 West Ave. H-10, Lancaster, CA 93536.
For details, call 661-942-9521.
• Eastside Elementary School, 6742 East Ave. H, Lancaster, 93535
For details, call 661-946-3907.
• Grace Lutheran School, 856 West Newgrove St., Lancaster, 93534. For details, call 661-948-1018.
