At different military events and veterans gatherings, it is easy to see that the big history of the Antelope Valley stretches back to World War II.
From the depths of the Great Depression, through the biggest war fought in history, into the present 21st century, our history was written in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base.
Edwards was the base where bomber crews trained to fight in WWII, and it is where Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947, and where the moon lander was developed that would carry Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the surface of the moon in 1969.
“Some of these history-makers paid with their lives,” Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets, said. “In fact, Edwards, the base, was named after one of them flight testing the flying wing.”
WWII pilot Capt. Glen Edwards who had four Distinguished Flying Cross awards, was killed June 5, 1948, testing the Northrop YB-49 Flying Wing, the all jet-powered ancestor of the B-2 Spirit bomber, and the B-21 Raider, the stealth bombers developed and tested in the Antelope Valley. The base name was changed from Muroc to Edwards.
Our legacy of flight test was further reinforced at the Tuesday morning coffee with the presence of three service brothers from the United Kingdom. Let’s just call them “Jamie,” “Dean” and “Bob.”
They visited the veterans’ coffee, hailing from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. Young men, they recalled the legacy of the Antelope Valley as a site for training WWII pilots from England, all the way back to the Battle of Britain in 1940, when Britain stood alone against Nazi tyranny. Japan’s attack on the US Navy fleet at Pearl Harbor brought the United States into the war against totalitarian darkness.
I leave the gentlemen’s full names out because they do test work on an aircraft so advanced that it makes the F-16 resemble more the P-38 Lightning of WWII than its namesake Lightning II.
“We will always be willing to help out with events in the community,” the sergeant who represented the Royal Air Force said.
That has been the spirit of the so-called special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, allies for more than 100 years, through two world wars and many conflicts since.
With that legacy in mind, an honorary Edwards Air Force Base commander, Atherine Blanco was alerting veterans at Tuesday’s coffee of an opportunity to make a contribution to something big — The Flight Test Museum being built at the West Gate of Edwards.
The revamped and overhauled museum expands the size of the present museum four-fold, from about 14,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet. Most importantly, the newly expanded Flight Test Museum is outside the base security perimeter, so many more people can visit and view aircraft that have made history for more than 75 years.
Atherine Blanco noted that for a $100 contribution, you can have your name inscribed on a brick that will line the museum promenade and be there for posterity. The Flight Test Foundation is in a $1.2 million capital drive.
The bricks will line the museum’s entryway with galleries that display our nation’s most advanced aircraft from many eras: From the dawn of the Jet Age and “Right Stuff” pioneering history in the glory days of the Space Age.
“It’s a way to be a part of history,” Atherine Blanco said.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he traveled to Iraq with local National Guard to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.